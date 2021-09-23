Amanda Garcia Reveals Why Cast Mates Didn’t Like Amber Borzotra

The last few episodes of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” have seen several of the cast members, including a few of the rookie women, throw shade at Amber Borzotra and accuse her of lying and being disloyal. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the seventh episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 22 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

In the seventh episode, viewers saw Esther Biade apologize to Amber for throwing her drink in her face, although she clarified in her confessional interview that she still doesn’t like Amber. Then, throughout the episode, there were reminders that Amber was still on the outs with Esther and rookie Berna Canbeldek, who approached Kaycee Clark about possibly throwing her into elimination.

At the end of the episode, Esther called out Amber after the reigning champ congratulated her for a hard fight in the elimination. She said Amber was fake and added, “Best believe if I come back, I’m coming for you.” After the scene aired, Amanda Garcia confirmed a rumor about why Esther still held a grudge against Amber.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amanda Said It Seemed Like Amber Was Doing a Lot to Get Esther Kicked Off the Show for Throwing Her Drink

After the episode aired, “The Challenge” gossip and spoiler account Jaychallenge wrote on Twitter, “Y’all wanna hear the real reason why Esther Berna etc are not here for Amber….. when Amber got the drink thrown in her face she asked to see the medic and said her eyes were swollen and said she couldn’t see… so the house felt like she was trying to get Esther sent home.”

Amanda replied to the account’s tweet and confirmed that it was true, writing, “this def did happen I can confirm that” along with the 100% emoji. She also added, “That’s the reason why Esther was so pissed again at Amber. They showed them making up then that happened the next day so Esther was like wtf.”

On “The Challenge Aftermath,” Esther said she’s never thrown a drink at someone before and it’s out of character, then added, “If there’s one thing I hate, I really hate liars and she was lying. I think in the moment it was really frustrating cause I’m like ‘why are you lying’ and I guess that was why it happened.”

Esther Said She & Amber Do Not Have a Relationship Today But She Has No Issue With Her

Later on “The Challenge Aftermath,” host Devyn Simone asked Esther about her relationship with Amber today and the “Big Brother Nigeria” star said they do not have one. “We don’t have a relationship,” she explained. “I don’t have an issue with her personally but at the same time, I do not feel the need to build a relationship with her.”

Amber, on the other hand, took issue with her co-stars’ portrayal of her as fake, telling Benny Adams on his YouTube channel, “Where do I show that? Where do I come off that way? You know? That’s what I don’t understand.” She continued:

You can say whatever you want to say about me, but I’ve never given anyone a reason to believe that or like think that. You know that might be what you feel [but] you don’t know me outside of the game. You’ve probably known me two weeks. I know who I am and I love myself and I don’t care what anyone else has to say. At the end of the day, one thing I’m not is fake.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: TJ Lavin Reveals Near-Death Experience While Filming ‘The Challenge’