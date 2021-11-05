Amanda Garcia Slams ‘The Challenge’ Co-Star for ‘F****** Up’ His Friend’s Game

The relationship between several vets on “The Challenge” is complicated, namely the dynamic between Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell, Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas, and it seems like some of them are on good terms with each other but there may be bad blood between two of these reality stars.

Their history is a bit complicated, with Ashley and Cory appearing on “The Real World: Ex-Plosion” together while Nelson and Amanda were on “Are You the One? 3” together. Ashley and Amanda are really good friends in and out of the game and were part of the “Lavender Ladies” alliance several seasons ago. Nelson and Cory are also very close and formed part of the “TYB” alliance at the same time, two alliances that often worked closely together.

While the latest episode of “Spies, Lies and Allies” aired, Ashley and Amanda shared their opinions on social media and it quickly became clear that the two have completely different feelings about Cory, with Ashley defending her “Rivals III” partner while Amanda called him out and accused him of being a negative influence on Nelson.

Amanda Called Out Cory for Ruining Nelson’s Game & Said She Thought Nelson Would Do Better Without Him

Amanda started by tweeting that the Emerald cell already knew they were going to vote in Cory, writing, “Emerald acting like they need to discuss who’s goin in when they already know it’s gunna be Cory.” She said they all pretended to be shocked then wished Cory luck sarcastically, telling fans that he was a “rookie wrangler” and wasn’t actually on the vets’ side.

Amanda then explained why she didn’t want Cory around, writing that “he does nothing but f*** up Nelson’s game.” She wrote that he should go down to the Lair to prove himself and laughed at his elimination.

In another tweet, Amanda told her followers that she had already made a deal with Josh Martinez and Devin Walker. In exchange for her throwing the mission for Ruby to ensure the Emerald win, the two promised her that they would vote in Cory. “I knew that would make Nelson automatically safe,” she added, since Cory would never call his friend down to the Lair.

Ashley Came to Cory’s Defense & Told Amanda to Go Easy on Him & Expressed Shock That the Vets Broke Their Alliance

Ashley had a completely different reaction than Amanda as she expressed her shock that the vets turned on Cory. She wrote, “I honestly feel for Cory. It’s sad we’ve came from the same s*** deal with the same s*** and are pitted against eachother honestly upsets me.” Amanda was quick to reply to Ashley, “Na f*** him.”

Ashley also good-naturedly called out Amanda for continually slamming Cory on social media, laughing, “Amanda! get off his back a Lil. You know my fam love Cory. Just my grandma and mom lol its a ting.”

Ashley then said that she thinks she was the only veteran competitor who was cheering for Cory aside from Nelson. She also made it clear that she had no idea he was going to be the one voted into the Lair. “And these are the people calling me snakes,” she concluded. “I’m so over it.”

