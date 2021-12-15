‘The Challenge’ Star Told Castmates to Vote Her Into Elimination on ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’

On December 8, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” had its 18th episode, the last one before the finale, and two more competitors were eliminated. The episode started with the Night of Eliminations, during which the competitors had to vote for a man and a woman to go directly into the Lair.

The first vote was for a female competitor and the majority of the house voted for Amanda Garcia. She ended up calling out Tori Deal, saying in her interview that she didn’t want to name any of her friends. Unfortunately for Amanda, the elimination was a physical contest and she lost to Tori in two rounds.

As the episode was airing, Amanda hinted that there was more going on behind-the-scenes that explained why she was voted in. “Guys there’s a BIG reason why what happened tonight did. (Stuff going on back home.) Tune in to OF tonight for my live to explain,” she wrote on Twitter. She said, “There’s a lot they didn’t show as to why I was voted in and who I chose. TUNE IN TONIGHT TO MY ONLY FANS TO HEAR THE TEA ON MY LIVE.”

Amanda Said She Had to Leave Because of a Court Decision Regarding Her Son’s Custody

According to fans who watched Amanda’s Only Fans live video, the reality star revealed that the father of her son didn’t want to give his consent for her to leave the country for “The Challenge” so she had to get approval from the court for her friend to watch Avonni because of the father’s partial visitation.

She also stated that her son’s father watching him full-time during her absence wasn’t an option, according to a fan’s summary of the live. According to that recap, Amanda got the court’s approval to leave for three months but had to return by July 1 or she’d be found in contempt of court.

The original filming schedule for “Spies, Lies and Allies” would have allowed her to return in time but because of the additional quarantine at the start of the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak, she was running out of time and had to leave. Amanda summarized on her live that everyone in the house knew she had to leave or she speculated that Emy Alupei would have been the one voted in instead.

She Thanked Her Friend for Watching Her Son While She Was Away But Didn’t Reveal If She’d Return in the Future

Amanda previously revealed that her best friend was the one watching her son while she was away filming the show and fans saw a glimpse of her son Avonni during a phone call home featured on one episode.

After her elimination, she said on Instagram, “I never thought I would come back to the Challenge but I’m happy I did. Thank you all for the love and support…idk what I would do without y’all. I may not be the #1 challenger but I’ll damn sure be a #1 mom.” She added:

I wanna say an EXTRA special thank you to my best friend and sister @lynzt_fit for taking care of my baby while I was gone. Idk how I will ever repay you and I can’t say thank you enough. You made my son feel so loved and at home and he had the BEST freakin time with you guys. I appreciate you showing him my video everyday so that he never forgot how much I love him and was fighting for him. I love you so so so much!

The “Are You The One?” star hasn’t yet revealed if she intends to return again in the future.

