Amanda Garcia & Fessy Shafaat Split After Video Surfaces: ‘He’s a F***** Trashbag’

The growing romance between Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat didn’t last long as Amanda blasted her “Challenge” co-star a month after the two posted pictures and videos on Instagram indicating that they were seeing each other. However, on October 10, some pictures and videos were shared online showing Fessy with another woman after a “Challenge Mania” podcast event in Tampa, Florida.

Amanda tweeted, “For all of you tagging me in the video and pictures….I’ve seen it. He’s a f***** trashbag & I’m done with it. Sacrificing a real one with a temporary h** at the bar. Smfh. I can’t. Cancelling my trip to Florida next week & he def not comin to CO before the reunion anymore.” She added, “He gunna regret it.”

She also shared a couple of the pictures of Fessy getting close to the other woman and wrote, “Lmfao all while texting and calling me inbetween. clownnnnnn.”

Lmfao all while texting and calling me inbetween 🥴 clownnnnnn. pic.twitter.com/HJWUPpzlMO — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) October 10, 2021

Amanda Also Got Into It With Corey Lay, Who Was at the Event, After She Said He Called Her to Say Fessy Was Behaving

Fessy was all over a fan last night 👀☕️ #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/7ZeXCADtft — The Challenge MTV (@Challengemtv___) October 10, 2021

One fan commented that they were happy Fessy never got the chance to meet Avonni, Amanda’s young son, and she wrote, “Sameeeeee!” She later tweeted to her followers, “Don’t be sorry I don’t need pity from y’all. I gave someone a chance who didn’t deserve it. It ain’t my loss, it’s his.”

Someone asked where Corey Lay was while this was going down because Corey, Michaela Bradshaw, Jisela Delgado and Tony Raines were also at the event in Tampa, hosted by Scott Yager of the “Challenge Mania” podcast. She replied that Fessy was “With him, talking to me on the phone when he [called] saying ‘he’s being soooo good’ so good at what? Being a fuckin clown? Tfffff.”

Corey replied to a fan questioning where he was and wrote, “Chile when I talked to Amanda on the phone we weren’t even at a bar yet. We were driving to the first spot.” Amanda was quick to call him out, saying, “That’s a lie you talked to me when you left the bar waiting for pizza at the end of the night but okkkkkk.”

Corey replied, “To be honest I was blacked out and don’t remember this call. Clearly I didn’t see what happened in the video live so I told you the truth as I knew it.” He also said, “I was at least 10 tequila shots deep with @JiselaDelgado. I don’t sit and watch what other people are doing when I’m out drinking.” Jisela also chimed in, “Them dranks was hitting!” Corey concluded, “At the end of the day single people can do whatever the fuck they want.”

The 2 Never Used a Relationship Label But Amanda Shared a Video of Fessy Saying He Was Committing to Her

The two revealed to the world that something was going on between them on September 10 after a trip to Mexico together, when Fessy posted some pictures of the two looking cozy and wrote, “It’s something about you but I really can’t explain it.” Amanda posted similar photos, which she has since deleted, and captioned them, “I found somethin’ special in Mexico.”

While the two didn’t use any labels or define their relationship, Fessy shared a video on Twitter in which he sang to Amanda, “I don’t wanna be a player no more.” Amanda told him to say it to the camera, and he added, “I’m not a player, I just crush a lot.” Amanda interjected, “Not anymore!” and Fessy agreed, hinting that the two would be exclusive.

