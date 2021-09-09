Amanda Garcia on Vacation With ‘Challenge’ Co-Star, Sparks Dating Rumors

Amanda Garcia returned to “The Challenge” for its 37th season after taking a few seasons off and she didn’t waste any time getting involved in the house drama and even starting a showmance with her co-star Fessy Shafaat as viewers saw in the first couple of episodes.

However, after Amanda and Fessy were seen making out in a few clips at the beginning of the season, fans haven’t seen any more of the two and a recent episode of “The Challenge Aftermath” seemed to hint that there was something going on between Fessy and rookie Michele Fitzgerald. The Aftermath episodes, which were filmed earlier this summer in New York City, saw Michele revealing that she and Fessy are just friends.

Amanda was also present at that episode and said “Fessy’s like an appetizer at Thanksgiving. You just pass him around. Everybody just takes a piece, and you pass it along. You don’t want too much of it,” she said. However, despite her comments, Amanda flew to Texas in early August to see Fessy fight in the “Big Brother” boxing night. Now, it seems as though the two might be on vacation together in Mexico and one Instagram Story shared by Amanda even referred to her travel partner as “bae.”

There Are a Lot of Rumors That the 2 Are on Vacation Together in Mexico Based on Their Instagram Stories

Amanda and Fessy have sparked rumors that they are together in Mexico on vacation and although they haven’t posted any photos or videos explicitly showing that they’re together, several clips on both of their Stories seem to show that they’re in the same place. In one video, Amanda shared a clip of the food they were eating and captioned it, “bae chops it up for me. I’m spoiled.”

In another of Amanda’s Instagram stories, she shared a clip of their dinner and their coconut drinks and at the same time, Fessy uploaded a video to his Story showing the same dinner table and the view at their resort. Here are the photos:

Here is Fessy Shafaat’s Instagram Story:

Amanda Previously Said She Wouldn’t Date Fessy Because He’s a ‘Reality TV Boy’

Despite their rumored romantic trip together, Amanda has been adamant that she wouldn’t date Fessy, calling him a “reality TV boy.” The “Are You the One?” star participated in an Instagram Live with co-stars Ashley Mitchell and Michele Fitzgerald where she was asked where things stand with Fessy. After revealing that they’re just friends, Ashley asked, “What happened in Dallas?”

Amanda confessed, “I humped him and I dumped him.” She told her “Spies, Lies and Allies” cast mates, “I think Fessy’s messy. I think that he’s a reality TV boy. You know I think that a lot of them just like to d*** around and [it’s] not what I’m looking for.”

Recently, Amanda took to Instagram Live (warning: the video contains graphic language) with Fessy himself and told her followers that the “Big Brother” star had hooked up with rookie Bettina Buchanan and her showmance with Fessy ended when she saw him by the pool with Bettina sitting in his lap. As that hookup hasn’t been shown on-screen in the show, fans might have to wait until the “Challenge” reunion to find out more about what’s going on between Fessy and his various female co-stars.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

