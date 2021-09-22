‘The Challenge’ Star Fires Shot: ‘I Don’t Give a F*** I’ll Blast Both of Y’All’

There has been no shortage of drama recently in “The Challenge” world as several stars have been speaking out about their rivalries on the show. In the last episode, viewers saw a major blowup between Fessy Shafaat and Josh Martinez which ended in a cliffhanger as the two appeared to get physical.

Regardless of what happens on the show, it seems as though the two are back on good terms as several cast members recently met up and partied in New York City to film episodes of “The Challenge Aftermath.” In fact, Josh even spoke out in support of Fessy as he exchanged heated words with Amanda Garcia, who recently began dating the “Big Brother” star.

Amanda and Fessy recently traveled to Mexico together and shared several loved-up snaps of their trip together, although they haven’t used any labels for their relationship at this time.

Amanda & Josh Had a Heated Conversation That Fessy Posted to His Instagram

Amanda and Josh had an interesting conversation captured on video and shared by Fessy on his Instagram following the New York City trip. During a night out on a patio, the video showed Josh telling Amanda sternly, “This is it, I’m gonna tell you right now.” He said he “doesn’t care” what goes on between Amanda and Fessy and clarified that he loves both of them.

“He’s my brother and I love you so much,” he told Amanda but continued, “Do not involve me in your dumb bullshit.” He said he didn’t want them to make him “pick sides,” to which Amanda interjected, “You already did.” Josh cut her off and said, “No, shut the f*** up.”

“Don’t you dare go on Instagram Live and trash talk my brother because then I will side with him,” Josh told her. Amanda replied sarcastically, “I’m scared, ooh Josh is gonna go against me.” She added, “I don’t give a f***, I’ll blast both of y’all.” The two seemed on good terms, however, as Josh smiled at her after her comments. In the comments of Fessy’s Instagram post, Josh wrote, “Amanda stay stressing me out,” with the crying laughing emoji while she replied, “you started it.”

Amanda & Josh Are Close Since Meeting on ‘War of the Worlds’ & Amanda Recently Began Dating Fessy

Amanda and Josh met each other on “War of the Worlds” a few seasons ago, which was Josh’s rookie season. The two were paired up from the first episode and were partners for seven episodes before their elimination on the killing floor. Amanda took a break after that season, however, so the two haven’t been back on a show together until “Spies, Lies and Allies.”

Soon after her return to the franchise, Amanda began a showmance with Josh’s close friend and ally Fessy and the two grew close in the house. After the show finished filming, Amanda flew to Texas to watch Fessy fight in his “Big Brother” boxing fight night and in early September the two flew to Mexico together for a short vacation.

On the 10th of September, Fessy and Amanda went Instagram official, sharing photos of themselves together on vacation. Their relationship hasn’t been without drama, though, as they went on Instagram Live together and Amanda called out Fessy on some of his “Challenge hookups.

