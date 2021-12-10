‘The Challenge’ Finalist & Co-Star Argue Over Hookup: ‘Don’t Need Any Fake Drama’

There was another round of drama in the last couple of days in “The Challenge” world, this time between two competitors over a reported hookup with another cast member. It all started when “Big Brother” star Natalie Negrotti revealed on Instagram that she’d hooked up with Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia got into an exchange with her.

The past few months have been tumultuous for Amanda and Fessy, with the two appearing to take things to the next level after a trip together in Mexico. Soon after that, though, the budding relationship crumbled as videos circulated online of Fessy with another woman at a bar. It seemed as though they made strides to repair things as Fessy visited Amanda in Colorado before the two flew to Amsterdam for the “Spies, Lies and Allies” reunion.

However, this week a past “Challenge” star, Natalie Negrotti, posted on her Instagram story a poll asking her followers if she should go public with her “Challenge” hookup. The “Final Reckoning” finalist then shared a photo of herself and a friend with someone whose face she covered up but who looked like Fessy. Since then, Natalie and Amanda have been going back and forth on social media and Amanda unfollowed Fessy.

Amanda Said She Already Knew About It & Accused Natalie of Creating ‘Fake Drama’ for a Callback

Natalie’s Instagram Story featured someone who looked a lot like Fessy in response to her “Challenge” hookup and a lot of people reacted and commented on the photo, prompting Amanda to tweet on December 8, “People really grabbin at straws at this point. LOL.” She added, “It’s old news y’all.”

Natalie revealed that she spoke to Amanda on the phone about it in the past but said Amanda was only upset now because it was made public. “People online have been saying stuff so I stated the truth to clear the air,” she tweeted “It ain’t that serious I told u what happened on the phone. Ur pressed because I spoke out about it as well.”

Amanda denied being “pressed” and told Natalie, “Talk about it all you want but don’t try and act like I’m mad at you for it when I’m not. Weirdo.” The “Big Brother” star replied and accused Amanda of liking tweets trashing Natalie.

Amanda Shared Screenshots of a Prior Conversation She Had With Natalie About Fessy

Ohhhhh ya cuz the challenge released the exes video. 🥴🥴🥴 Listen girl I don’t need any fake drama so try it with someone else. I never had a problem with you and still don’t. Get a callback on someone else’s account LOL — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) December 8, 2021

Natalie said Amanda shouldn’t be the one coming after her and instead, told her, “Maybe point those fingers at the person u trusted who was actin single behind ur back so much no one knew u were in the picture. I’m a girls girl not a home wrecker if I knew the truth nothing would have happened.”

In response, Amanda shared several screenshots of text messages between her and Natalie back in August, captioning them, “LOL sis here’s the messages we exchanged where I’m clearly not pointing the fingers at you you called me and we had a good conversation….obviously so cuz you follow me on IG & comment love on my pics You said you didn’t want any drama and neither did I. So what’s changed?”

In the screenshots of a text exchange on August 9, Amanda asked Natalie if anything was going on between her and Fessy. “I had no idea y’all were together,” was Natalie’s reply. “We aren’t together but he’s trying to be,” Amanda answered. “So did anything happen? Be real with me,” she also asked. It’s unclear what happened next as it appeared they spoke on the phone afterward.

After sharing the screenshots, Amanda accused Natalie of bringing the subject up again because “The Challenge” Twitter account asked fans if they wanted to see a new “exes” season. “Listen girl I don’t need any fake drama so try it with someone else. I never had a problem with you and still don’t. Get a callback on someone else’s account LOL.”

