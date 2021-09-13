‘The Challenge’ Star Slams Castmate, Calls Her a ‘Fake’ & ‘Shady’

The 37th season of “The Challenge” saw good friends Amanda Garcia and Ashley Mitchell reunited on screen and after the premiere episode aired, it seemed as though Michele Fitzgerald would be joining their friendship as she went on Instagram Live with the two to gossip about the season. However, it seems the good vibes didn’t last as Amanda recently unfollowed Michele and slammed her co-star on social media.

One of the first hints of trouble came on Twitter as Amanda wrote, “Listen…. Too much s*** is adding up to equal a FRAUDDDDDD. So to answer your questions: I don’t follow ppl that are fake or liars periodddttttttttt.” At the same time, “The Challenge” fan accounts posted screenshots on Instagram showing that Amanda had unfollowed Michele. There was initially some confusion about what happened and some fans mentioned that Amanda just started dating Fessy Shafaat, who had a brief fling with Michele Fitzgerald after the 37th season was filmed.

One fan explained in the comments what they thought went down between the two and said that when Amanda posted on her Instagram Story a clip of her and Fessy on vacation for the first time, Michele apparently tweeted a few minutes later, “wishing you love and light on *that* journey, hunny.” The fan wrote that Michele deleted the tweet soon after and was called out by fans for throwing shade.

In reply to the theory, Amanda herself replied, “Oh reallllly??? Lol add that to the list of fake s*** she’s done. Pfffff it’s never ending bruhhhh.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amanda Explained on an Instagram Live That She Thinks Michele Is Fake & Said She Trash Talks Their Co-Stars Behind Their Backs

Amanda went on Instagram Live on September 12 with one of her friends and explained that a lot of red flags led to her decision to call out Michele. She said she heard that Michele was annoyed that Tori Deal pursued Emanuel Neagu as soon as she’d been eliminated from the show in the fourth episode but then Michele hooked up with Fessy despite Fessy having hooked up with Amanda on the show. “It’s kind of like the pot calling the kettle black kind of thing,” she said.

Amanda then added that she thinks Michele is “calculated.” She explained, “She’s trying to make connections with every single player but she’s talking shit about all of them behind their backs.” Amanda said she told Michele that instead of telling everyone what they want to hear behind closed doors she should say what she means at the reunion when the cameras are rolling so everyone is on the same page.

Amanda then revealed that Michele sent her a voice message telling her she didn’t mean to hurt her but doesn’t want to get involved in any drama. Amanda said she wasn’t hurt and it’s not about Fessy but she feels like Michele is not a genuine friend. “This is about you being shady and you being fake and you lying about people,” she said.

Amanda & Fessy Recently Became Instagram Official After Amanda Revealed That Michele & Fessy Hung Out Together After Filming

On September 10, Amanda and Fessy confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official. The two had been vacationing together in Mexico and had shared several videos and photos to their stories hinting that they were together then Fessy posted a series of photos on Instagram with Amanda while the “Are You the One?” star wrote on her social media, “I found somethin’ special in Mexico.”

The trip and reveal came a few days after Fessy joined Amanda on an Instagram Live and Amanda called him out for hooking up with Michele after the “Spies, Lies and Allies” season finished filming. She said Fessy and Michele visited each other’s hometowns and stayed together in New York City while the cast was in town to film “The Challenge Aftermath” specials in July.

Michele joined that Instagram Live from her vacation in Spain and said she and Fessy were just friends and nothing was going on between the two.

READ NEXT: TJ Lavin Reveals Near-Death Experience While Filming ‘The Challenge’