Amber Borzotra Explains Decision Not to Go Into Elimination

The eighth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” seemed like a straightforward case of four rookies going into elimination, with rookie-rookie team Hughie Maughan and Berna Canbeldek getting nominated by the house. Jeremiah White, the only male rookie who hadn’t gone in yet, said he wanted to go in to pick a new partner so the Agency only had to choose between Priscilla Anyabu and Bettina Buchanan, the two untested female rookies.

Doubt was quickly thrown onto these matchups when Amber Borzotra told her “Big Brother” allies that she wanted to go in and support Jeremiah while also take out her rival Berna Canbeldek. After some back-and-forth during the episode, viewers saw the Agency, formed by CT Tamburello and Emy Alupei, ultimately choose Priscilla and Jeremiah, who would go on to win.

After the episode aired, several people called out Amber for not following through or even saying she’d go in in the first place and the reigning “Double Agents” champ explained why she didn’t. She tweeted, “For those that keep asking why I didn’t go into elimination..CT told me he will not say my name bc it wasn’t good for the game at the moment and Devin (my partner) told me they can find someone else to take Berna out. It’s the things you don’t see people.”

Berna Said She’s Happy Amber Didn’t Go Down Because She Would Have Lost Against Her Too

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berna revealed that she was happy Amber didn’t go down because she thought she would have lost as well due to Hughie’s difficulty with the elimination. She explained, “Priscilla is my girl and I never want to see her going against me.” She added that Priscilla and Jeremiah were very “respectful” and “kind” about their win.

However, the “Survivor Turkey” star continued, “in this game Amber would have won it as well, and then she would have thought that she won against me because I’m weaker than her. So I’m happy that she wasn’t down there. We had just no chance because of Hughie. So I’m actually happy that Amber wasn’t down there. She would have felt that she sent me home.”

Priscilla Said She Was ‘Pissed Off’ That Amber Was Telling People She Was Thinking of Going Into Elimination

Priscilla also spoke about Amber’s decision on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” with co-hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira and said she knew she was going in from the end of deliberations because CT told her, “Priscilla, good luck, it’s gonna be you.” Tori asked her how she felt about Amber telling some costars that she’d like to go down and Priscilla replied, “I was pissed off.”

Priscilla said Amber told a lot of people that she wanted to go into the Lair but in deliberation, it seemed like she’d changed her mind. “I don’t wanna go in, so it’s the fact that you’re saying you wanna put yourself down there, I don’t wanna go there, why not make it easier for both of us? It didn’t add up to me. I was like, b**** chill.”

She continued, “If you wanna go in, do it with your chest. If you don’t, leave it here to die. That’s why I was angry.” Aneesa agreed that it was a rookie move by Amber and that’s how she could tell she’s not yet a veteran. Aneesa said personally, she would never tell anyone that she wants to go in, even if she thinks she might because she wouldn’t want to put that idea in people’s minds and she doesn’t want to even risk being eliminated if she doesn’t have to go in.

