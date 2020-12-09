Is Amber Borzotra from ‘The Challenge’ & ‘Big Brother’ Dating Anyone?

Reality TV star and model Amber Borzotra is one of 10 rookies ready to run the gauntlet on The Challenge season 36, “Double Agents,” premiering Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Here’s what you need to know about her dating life and the incredibly awkward one-sided “showmance” she was part of on Big Brother.

It Appears as Though Amber Is Single

Based on her social media, it looks like Borzotra is single. An executive producer for The Challenge has confirmed there are hook-ups this season, so maybe Borzotra will find love in Iceland? The only problem is that most of the guys this season are already taken.

Borzotra did recently post a photo to Instagram of herself and rapper Jeremih after he was hospitalized with COVID and had to be put on a ventilator. She wrote, “PRAYERS NEEDED!!!! All my love, light, and prayers are with my sweet brother @jeremih right now. Everyone keep the prayers coming and please respect the families privacy at this time. My heart is heavy…I LOVE YOU so much, J and just know I’m by your side every step of the way! I’m begging everyone..Please just #Pray #Family #PowerOfPrayer.”

When he posted an update from the hospital after being taken off the ventilator, BOrzotra wrote in the comments, “Love you!!!!! Miss you!!!!! Can’t wait to hug you so tight next time I see you. Sending loads of love and light your way!,” to which a friend of his responded, “Yo, Jeremih, we marry support like that homie.”

Borzotra Was the Object of Caleb Reynolds’ Obsession on ‘Big Brother 16’

Caleb & Amber — The Stalkermance — Big Brother 16A full-length documentary analyzing the poetic non-relationship of Caleb Reynolds and Amber Borzotra. Chapter 1: "You look at me a lot. I look at you a lot." 02:24 Chapter 2: Knight in Shining Armor 06:11 Chapter 3: #BBLoveTriangle 13:40 Chapter 4: #BBDate 29:52 Chapter 5: "Blowing it out of Proportion" 34:45 Chapter 6: Beast Mode… 2014-09-02T03:35:01Z

Borzotra previously appeared on Big Brother 16 where fellow houseguest Caleb Reynolds had an enormous crush on her — and it got pretty ugly. He was borderline obsessed with her and badgered her for the first month of the game to go on a date with him. She repeatedly refused, so he planned a date without her knowledge, and then she got peer-pressured into accepting. The date was incredibly awkward because Reynolds thought she was super into him and she clearly was not.

He even said on the live feeds that he asked the Diary Room if he could use the money he won in the house to buy cruise tickets for himself and Borzotra to use outside of the house.

It was super creepy, and all it did was succeed in getting Borzotra booted from the house. Zach Rance jumped on Reynolds’ failed date as a way to convey to him that Borzotra was a snake and could not be trusted. Incidentally, she was making a name for herself in the house — she had already won Head of Household once and Battle of the Block twice when she was backdoored in week five and evicted.

In a post-show interview with Entertainment Tonight, Borzotra said that Reynolds ruined her game.

'Big Brother's' Amber: Caleb Ruined My GameET special correspondent Lance Bass was with Amber, the latest houseguest to be eliminated from Big Brother, who told him that she's relieved to be out of the house. 2014-08-04T16:48:04Z

“He ruined my game … which really ticked me off. I’ve never met someone like that,” she said.

She was also asked about the budding showmance between her and Cody Calafiore that never really got off the ground because of Reynolds and Borzotra said if she hadn’t gotten evicted, maybe it would have happened for them.

“I can’t say no [it wouldn’t have happened]. Cody is a very attractive man, he’s such a sweetheart … I’m gonna miss Cody,” said Borzotra.

She also told The Hollywood Reporter, “I felt awful because I tried to deal with [Caleb] as best I can and I had never dealt with anything like that so I didn’t know how to react. I was trying to as nice as I could and try to tell him in a nice way that I’m not interested and I don’t think he bought it … I don’t know what to say about Caleb. It just felt uncomfortable — that’s the only word I can use to describe it. I feel like I’ll find out more that he did when I watch everything.”

Hopefully, she’ll fare better on The Challenge than she did on Big Brother — and hopefully, none of the dudes in the house will be creepin’ on her.

The Challenge season 36 premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

