Nelson Thomas & Amber Borzotra Spark Dating Rumors on Caribbean Vacation

A series of stories shared on Nelson Thomas’ Instagram set up a flurry of speculation after fans saw that he was vacationing in Turks and Caicos with none other than fellow Challenge star Amber Borzotra. Since Nelson was eliminated from the house early on, viewers didn’t see much interaction on the show between the veteran and the rookie, but the two appeared quite friendly in his videos.

In one video, the two had some drinks while they stared at each other singing, and Amber added that only Nelson knew how much she liked to sing. Amber also mentioned that Nelson would be going to some audition but said she didn’t want him to leave.

Amber and Nelson aren’t the only Challenge stars to escape to Turks and Caicos, as photos came out earlier in the winter of Fessy Shafaat and Tori Deal on vacation there together. Nelson also shared videos of himself with Cory Wharton and Cory’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge vacation on the Caribbean islands.

Amber Said They Aren’t Together After Fans Were Quick to Comment on the Videos of the Two

I ACTUALLY STOPPED BREATHING pic.twitter.com/ZVZuLukyfB — WALTEE (@Hex_Stubley) February 10, 2021

Clips of Nelson’s videos were shared on social media, including one in which he said he’s having the “best time of my life,” as fans wondered whether the two are in a relationship or pointed out that there was “sexual tension” between the two Challenge stars. However, others pointed out that it wasn’t a romantic getaway as other Challenge competitors were there as well.

One fan said, “What if AmBer and Nelson became a thing?” Another said, “I would’ve never guessed amber and nelson potentially getting together.” One fan said, “a nelson and amber b showmance is something I would never dream of in a million years.”

Amber responded to some of the online speculation and said the two aren’t together. After one person commented that it appeared that Nelson licked the Big Brother alum, one fan said the two were definitely in some sort of relationship, to which Amber responded, “Lmao no we’re not.”

Earlier This Month, Nelson Shared a Story From His Vacation With Cory & Said He Almost Died

Nelson already revealed earlier this month that he was on vacation in Turks and Caicos with his close friend Cory Wharton and said the two “almost died” while kayaking. He said the two were out on the water after they’d had a few drinks when their kayak flipped and began sinking. Nelson shared that neither of them was wearing a life jacket and they ended up getting rescued by two passing jet-skis.

He said, “I don’t know what Cory and I was thinking,” because they’d taken multiple shots earlier and they were now kayaking in “the middle of nowhere” and didn’t have any cell phone service. After his kayaking videos, he uploaded another explaining what happened and said, I don’t believe what just happened to us, people. I lost my glasses, I lost my GoPro, we almost just died out there.”

He continued, “Luckily, God was looking out for us and Taylor [Selfridge] comes down to the beach and waves down people that were driving with jetskis. We flipped our kayak and it was sinking. It was literally 20 feet to 30 feet out there and Cory and I both can’t swim. We’re like what’s going on right now.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

