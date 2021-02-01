The Challenge Star Reveals Unaired Fight: ‘You Did Me F****** Wrong’

The intense drama in the last episode of The Challenge: Double Agents more than made up for the more minimal house drama in previous episodes of the season, with fans seeing a heated argument between Theresa Jones and Amber Borzotra as well as a fight in the house between some of the guys. One of the contestants in the house, Amber Martinez, recently shared some behind-the-scenes details and unaired drama about the argument between Theresa and Amber B.

In the episode, fans saw Theresa win her heat in the daily challenge after most of the girls in her heat threw the mission, with Amber B. hanging on to keep fighting her. The matchup with Amber cost Theresa time and she ended up losing the daily challenge to the winner of the other girls’ heat, Kaycee Clark.

Later in the episode, in the club, Theresa confronted Amber about her failure to throw the challenge and disputed Amber’s claims that Theresa wanted to target her partner Darrell Taylor. In her episode recap, rookie Amber M. revealed that a lot went down before that scene and explained why Theresa was so upset with Amber B.

Amber M. Revealed That the Fight Between Theresa & Amber B. Began Immediately After the Helicopter Challenge

According to Amber M., the women were waiting at least four hours for the challenge to begin and the wind to die down and during that time, they strategized about throwing the challenge so one person from their alliance could win quickly. She said the plan for which girl would be left standing changed frequently between Amber M., Amber B. and Theresa. By the time their heat began, she said they’d settled on Theresa.

She said after the daily challenge was over, she asked Amber B. why she didn’t stick to the plan, which is when the Big Brother alum revealed that CT Tamburello told her that Theresa wanted to throw in Darrell. Amber M. said she never would have agreed to that plan if she’d known Darrell was the target.

Amber M. said the episode didn’t show Theresa yelling at Amber B in the trailer where the women were warming up after the challenge:

So we get in the trailer and Theresa was like ‘Are you f****** kidding me dude? You did me f****** wrong, like you think you’re slick?’ And Amber B. was like, ‘Theresa, the reason why I didn’t fall off is because I was stuck. Like my foot was stuck.’

She said Theresa then replied that Amber B. was “putting up a good fight” during the challenge and told her, “if you wanna go at it, we can go at it.”

Amber M. said she thought the main reason Theresa was so upset with Amber B. is that she lied and told her that she’d been trying to throw the challenge but got stuck, while later in the day she went around the house telling everyone that she wasn’t going down without a fight and refused to throw the challenge.

Amber M. Also Explained Why She Voted Against Theresa Who She Had Initially Been Working With

Amber also revealed that she voted for Theresa and Jay during the house votes even though they’d been working together until that point. She said her partner Demetrius “Mechie” Harris was in an alliance with Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett and he told her they needed to be on the same page. Mechie said because Leroy was one of the double agents, he would be able to see who she voted for so she needed to show that she was no longer working with Theresa.

She also said the other team considered for the house vote was Devin Walker and Gabby Allen and she would never vote for Gabby since that was her good friend in the house. She added, “Theresa’s so mad at me, I’m so sorry.” Theresa and Jay ended up getting the majority of the votes and Jay was eliminated from the game, leaving Theresa with a new partner, Cory Wharton.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

