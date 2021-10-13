Aneesa Ferreira Says She Was Attacked During a Night Out: ‘I’m a Mess’

Aneesa Ferreira has posted shocking photos on her Instagram Story of some injuries she said a man gave her during a night out, telling her followers that it happened after she spoke out over “poor language” used. The series of posts on her Instagram Story came after she shared several snaps of herself on a night out with friends on October 12 and early in the morning of October 13.

She first shared a photo of two angles of injuries to her neck and mouth and wrote as a caption to the pictures, “This is what happens when you stand up for your community… Regardless of who I am and who I love… I always stand against those who choose poor language in regard to our community… I fight for us.” Here is her Story:

She Said in a Couple of Text Images That a ‘Man’ Did That to Her & She Is a Mess Emotionally Over the Situation

In a couple of follow-up stories, Aneesa shared a bit more about what happened and how she’s doing now, writing first, “PS… A ‘man’ did that to me… If you have a daughter, a wife, a mother or a sister… You should be disgusted by this man’s actions and the men that supported/defended him.”

She then added another postscript, explaining, “I’m OK physically, regardless of the bruises/’marks’ but emotionally I’m a mess and rightfully so… I’m strong. I’ve always been strong, but I’m not OK with what happened tonight, however, I’ll always fight for us… whoever that ‘us’ may be.”

Aneesa did not provide more information about what led to the incident and whether the authorities were contacted. Heavy reached out to the reality star for more information but did not hear back in time for publication.

Aneesa Appeared on the Ongoing Season of ‘The Challenge’ But Was Medically Disqualified After Suffering a Shoulder Injury

Aneesa is a longtime veteran of “The Challenge” and she appeared in its current season, “Spies, Lies and Allies.” Unfortunately for the “All Stars” finalist, she injured her shoulder in the fifth episode and was medically disqualified from competing. Aneesa, along with her partner until then Logan Sampedro, had been doing well in the missions and won the first episode’s challenge, forming the season’s first-ever Agency.

After her elimination, she told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s the most painful injury I’ve ever endured in my life. Ever. I wish it upon no one.” Despite being eliminated from the show early, Aneesa is still very involved in “The Challenge” as she hosts “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” every week with Tori Deal. The two share behind-the-scenes information about the show and interview cast members and producers.

She also told Entertainment Weekly that her shoulder injury hasn’t changed her mind about continuing to compete in the future. “A little injury won’t stop me,” she told the outlet. “I’ve had plates in the ankle, plates taken out of the ankle, back on it. I have the drive, probably more now than ever to come back and do what I do.”

