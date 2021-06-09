Fans Accuse Aneesa Ferreira of ‘Predatory’ Behavior on ‘The Challenge’

In the past few weeks, “The Challenge” veteran Aneesa Ferreira has been called out on social media by some fans of the show who have accused her of being inappropriate with her co-stars, with some going so far as to call her behavior “predatory.” The accusations began after a video clip was shared online featuring four of Aneesa’s cast members on “All Stars” saying that she has a “move” of walking in on people in the shower.

Kendal Sheppard, Nehemiah Clark, KellyAnne Judd and Laterrian Wallace were chatting on Instagram Live and they joked about how respectful and kind the men were on the season while the women were doing the opposite. Laterrian said, “I’m not gonna say any names, but one female cast member walked in on me in the shower about four times.”

Kellyanne interjected and said, “Aneesa always walks in on people’s showers, was it Aneesa?” Nehemiah confirmed that it was as Kellyanne continued, “Aneesa always… that’s her move. She’s always like, ‘I hear a shower, who’s in it?'” Laterrian then clarified, “I’m not complaining, I’m just making a point.” Kellyanne said Aneesa did it to her a couple of times on their first season together.

The Instagram Live is available below, with the comments about Aneesa coming at around the 24th minute:

Fans Also Brought Up the ‘Double Agents’ Reunion, Where Fessy Said Aneesa Walked In on Him in the Shower

Many fans who criticized Aneesa’s reported behavior referenced similar comments made at the “Double Agents” reunion and said they pointed to a pattern. At the reunion in April 2021, Fessy Shafaat revealed, “[Aneesa] walked in on me in the shower one time. She tried to hop in my shower.” Cory Wharton joked, “That’s how it starts,” as Aneesa clarified, “I didn’t walk in, I was invited.”

Fans also brought up an incident involving Alton Williams over a decade ago on “The Gauntlet 2.” In one tweet, “Challenge” spoiler account Jaychallenge1 wrote, “I’m watching gauntlet 2 reunion Aneesa is so gross she’s legit a predator Alton said he was asleep in his bed and Aneesa jumped in and started rubbing him and kissing him he told her to stop but if a man did that to someone they would be banned.”

Heavy reached out to Aneesa for a comment about the accusations and comments made by her castmates and fans but did not hear back.

Fans Blasted Aneesa & Called Out a Double Standard as They Said Male Cast Members Would Have Been Removed From the Show

so aneesa from the challenge is out here straight up predator status looking at people in the shower and then hopping in peoples bed and not taking no for an answer smh imagine the opposite #thechallenge #mtv — lategod (@Base_up) May 23, 2021

After the clip began circulating online, fans spoke out against Aneesa’s alleged behavior and claimed that there was a double standard because male cast members would be removed from the show for similar actions. One fan shared a summary of the Instagram Live comments and wrote, “I’m sorry but this is very disturbing…like how do people find this ok? Even if [Laterrian] didn’t care its still weird as s***.”

Another fan wrote, “If a male cast member did this to any of the female cast members everyone would be up in arms. Yet aneesa has been doing this for years and no one seems to be speaking up about her being a predator.”

One person said, “Okay just catching up on this whole Aneesa shower situation .. I tend to like her usually but what I will say is, had the roles been reversed and a male cast member was intentionally walking in on women’s showers they found attractive the reaction would be a lot different.”

An entire Reddit thread discussing the situation was also created, with over 100 comments slamming the behavior, including one which reads, “This is predatory. Stop making a joke out of it. Can you imagine if a dude just kept popping in on girls taking showers and laughing it off?” Another agreed, “If a guy did that to girls [nowadays] they would be [kicked] out. Such a double standard that she gets away doing that on every show and they make it seem like it’s a joke.”

Jisela Delgado Replied to a Tweet Asking If She Was Involved in the Situation

Aneesa’s “All Stars” castmate Jisela Delgado briefly addressed the accusation on social media, as she went into the season on friendly terms with Aneesa before their falling out during the show. “The Challenge” spoiler account GamerVev shared the Instagram Live clip and wrote, “Omgggg not they exposing Aneesa lmfaooo This is kinda concerning though? Borderline predatory.”

A fan replied to the tweet tagging Jisela and asked, “was @JiselaDelgado a part of the [Laterrian] walk ins too?” Jisela was quick to reply, “Absolutely not! [Laterrian] was my roommate and is my friend. My name is not involved in any of this and would appreciate if it remained that way.”

