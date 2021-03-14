Aneesa Ferreira Responds to Performance Criticisms on ‘Double Agents’

The last episode of The Challenge: Double Agents was a difficult one for Aneesa Ferreira as multiple male contestants spoke about not wanting the veteran as their partner. The episode began with Aneesa paired up with Big Brother alum Fessy Shafaat, but as it went on, Fessy opened up in his confessionals about wanting to be stolen by another girl so he could get a new partner.

Later in the episode, Fessy also had a conversation with Cory Wharton about wanting to switch partners and was content with either Nany Gonzalez or Gabby Allen, depending on who won the elimination. Once Nany won the Ring of Spies elimination and stole Fessy, Kyle Christie also said in his confessional that he didn’t want Aneesa to pick him.

As Aneesa was presented with the decision of choosing between Cory and Kyle, Kyle said in his confessional, “please pick Cory.” Following the episode, Aneesa addressed the comments made about her performance and speculation about how she would do in a final.

Aneesa Said It Was Hard to Watch the Episode & Later Revealed That Drake Now Follows Her

During Aneesa’s recap of the episode on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, she said, “Nany steals Fessy, Fessy goes cause he already knew that and he didn’t wanna be my partner but Fessy’s a d***… and that’s how I feel about him.” She also explained that she’s “raging” after watching the episode: “I try to stay unaffected by these things but it does, you know, some of these episodes get you right in the jugular.”

On the podcast, Aneesa said she was giving the “dirtiest deed” of the episode to Fessy because she asked him to tell her if he didn’t want to be paired up with her so they could “make other arrangements.” She said he repeatedly told her that everything was fine and he liked being paired up with her. She said, “these guys on the show really try and stick it to you.”

She also posted on her Instagram story soon after the episode that Drake, who is a Challenge fan, now follows her. She wrote, “The dudes on [The Challenge] may not f*** with me but [Drake] does.” Below is a screenshot courtesy of The Challenge Overdose:

The Challenge Legend Wes Bergmann Recently Slammed Aneesa & Said She’s ‘Not Cut Out for This’

Throughout this season, The Challenge legend Wes Bergmann has been vocal about Aneesa’s fitness level and slammed her in his episode recaps on Patreon. He said while he used to worry about speaking his mind for fear of hurting her feelings, since Aneesa turned on Wes early in the game and called him a “sneaky, lying piece of s***” in her confessional, he’s been more blunt about his opinion of her.

He described the veteran as “old and out of shape” and said he’d be “absolutely shocked” if she was cast on future seasons because the show is not made for competitors who are out of shape and old. After Fessy first left Aneesa following his elimination win against Nelson Thomas, Wes said he didn’t blame him and described Aneesa as “dead weight.”

The two-time champ said, “She’s not cut out for this, not even f****** close. So it’s an insult to the game when she’s put on the show.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

