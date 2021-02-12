The Challenge Star Says She Regrets Her Partner Choice on ‘Double Agents’

The Challenge: Double Agents has seen many different partner pairings since it premiered due to the twist that elimination winners can choose their new partner, but some decisions have been more surprising than others. One move that’s been talked about was in the fifth episode when Aneesa Ferreira chose to partner up with Fessy Shafaat for the second time.

In this week’s episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Aneesa revealed that she shouldn’t have picked Fessy as a partner after she won her elimination, not because he didn’t want to be her partner but because she didn’t realize how many people in the house had him in their sights.

She said now she’s watching the show, she realized, “You guys really f****** hated Fessy. And I just partnered with him like, ride or die. We both have our skulls… and humility’s a thing, maybe just a little bit of humble pie being my partner. And it’s just nuts. I just didn’t know that many people were trying to get him out.” She then laughed, “I’m an idiot. I should have picked somebody different.” Tori Deal then replied that Aneesa’s choice worked out for her so far and the team’s doing well together.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aneesa Also Gave More Context for Why She Chose Fessy After He Left Her for Kaycee Clark

Later in the same podcast episode, Aneesa also explained why she made the decision to partner up with Fessy again. In response to a fan’s question about why she’d want to be with him after he left her to team up with Kaycee, she said, “I didn’t really think it through” but that it was a strategic decision.

She explained that she wanted to pick a guy who already had a skull since the chances of them getting thrown in would be lower, especially because they never knew if it would be a guy or girl elimination day.

“If I pick somebody with a skull, fine, if I have somebody that doesn’t have one, they’re gonna wanna go down,” she explained. “What if they want to go down when it’s a girls’ day and they think it’s a guys’ day and then I gotta go in?” She said with that in mind, her decision was strategic.

Aneesa & Fessy Have Been Partnered Up Since the 1st Challenge With 1 Small Break in Between

Aneesa and Fessy have been partners since the first episode when Aneesa won the daily challenge and had the fastest time of the men and women, allowing her to choose her partner from all the Double Agents competitors. She chose Fessy, who won the male heat but had a slower time than Aneesa, and they’ve been mostly paired up since then. They won the daily challenge together in the second episode as well.

Fessy volunteered to become the double agents’ pick for elimination in the fourth episode and faced off against Nelson Thomas, eliminating him in Hall Brawl. After he won his gold skull, he chose to change his partner and picked his fellow Big Brother star Kaycee, stealing her from Leroy Garrett, who then paired up with Aneesa. However, in the following episode, Aneesa and Leroy were voted into elimination by the house.

Since it was a female elimination day, Aneesa faced off against the double agents’ pick, Tori Deal, and sent her packing. After her win, instead of choosing to stay with Leroy, she decided to infiltrate and stole her partner back. Fessy and Aneesa have been together since then and they both have their gold skull.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’