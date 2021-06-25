‘The Challenge’ Veteran Reveals Friendship Is Over: ‘It Did Not End Well’

In the past, “The Challenge” has been responsible for creating strong friendships and relationships but it has also been the cause of rivalries and the breakup of some of these bonds. The last season of the show, “The Challenge: Double Agents,” was no different as it changed the dynamic between two veterans of the show who went into the season as allies.

Theresa Jones, nee Gonzalez, made her return to the franchise after a long break and it appeared to most that she had a strong friendship and alliance with fellow vet Aneesa Ferreira. However, as the show went on, fans saw that Theresa began forming her own alliance with the rookie girls on the season and wasn’t being completely straight with Aneesa.

Theresa eventually alienated a large part of the house after she and her partner Jay Starrett won a daily challenge and sent in Kam Williams to face Ashley Mitchell, blindsiding several competitors in the process. The move backfired as both Jay and Theresa found themselves in the firing line in the next couple of weeks and both were eliminated.

After the show aired, Aneesa was asked about her friendship with Theresa and where it stood now that filming ended. She revealed, “We were really close on ‘Free Agents,’ I was really excited she was gonna be doing the show.” Despite that, she said the two are no longer friends.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aneesa Revealed After the Show Aired That She & Theresa No Longer Talk

In an appearance on the “Challenge Mania” podcast, Aneesa was asked where things now stand between her and Theresa. Aneesa explained that the two got along really well on “Free Agents” but they never actually played the game together. She said, “people had different ways of playing but I had never known about her gameplay and she was a little shady this season.”

Aneesa continued, “I thought we were tight but then she told Kam [Williams] that I had voted for her and I never voted for Kam, not one time. So she had lied and said Tori [Deal] and I did. That was super unnecessary.” She also said that Theresa knew Aneesa was going to be voted in against Tori but didn’t give her a heads up about it. “I heard just the way that she talked to some girls, it was just a bunch of bulls***. So it just kind of made me think like who is this person?”

Podcast host Scott Yager then asked Aneesa if the two talked after the season and the veteran replied, “A little bit but it did not end well.” She said Theresa contacted her but she didn’t reply for around a month. When she eventually did, Aneesa said it “didn’t go well. She was like, ‘I’m not on the clock so I’m not doing this.’ Basically, she wasn’t getting paid so why entertain my messages.”

Aneesa concluded by wishing Theresa luck with the baby and wishing her well but said “that’s as far as it goes.”

Theresa Is Expecting a Baby With Her Husband & Said She’s Unlikely to Return to ‘The Challenge’

Theresa and her husband, NFL wide receiver TJ Jones, are expecting their third child together, a girl. The couple already shares a girl and a boy, five-year-old Easton Kaia and two-year-old Maddox.

After her exit from “The Challenge: Double Agents,” Theresa said she wouldn’t be returning to the show but was very happy to have made a comeback for one season. “I was happy I tried it one more time, so it was good,” she said, “More than likely won’t be back, so this is my last one. It has to be. I can’t do this s*** anymore. I can’t. I love my life too much.”

Theresa is also set to have surgery this year on a torn labrum in her hip which is another reason she won’t be returning to the show. She told fans she’d been putting off the surgery but will likely have it later this year and hopes to be able to “leisurely run” by 2022.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’