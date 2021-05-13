The Challenge Alum Says the Show Has Become ‘Unrecognizable’

It’s undeniable that The Challenge has changed a lot in its 36 seasons, from the level of competitiveness to the production value and the prize money at stake. Some stars of the show have also spoken about how the past few seasons have gotten darker and more serious, with more of an emphasis on competition than drama.

One Challenge alum, Final Reckoning‘s Angela Babicz, recently took to social media to criticize how much the show has changed. On May 13, after the seventh episode of The Challenge: All Stars dropped on Paramount Plus, Angela tweeted, “The Challenge has become unrecognizable but y’all aren’t ready for that conversation.”

It’s not the first time she’s tweeted about the show as she previously wrote about some of the female competitors seemingly targeting Kendal Sheppard. On this occasion, Angela responded to several fans who asked about her thoughts on The Challenge today and why she thinks it’s becoming “unrecognizable.”

Angela Said There Is No Longer an Emphasis on the Drama & Competition & Also Slammed the Casting Choices

The format of The Challenge All Stars is superior. These movie themes with the focus being on cinematic special effects on the main Challenge seasons ain’t it. We don’t care about pyrotechnics or drones… give us challenges, drama, and eliminations in every episode or keep it — Angela Babicz (@angelababicz) May 13, 2021

After her initial tweet accusing The Challenge of being unrecognizable, Angela expanded on her opinion: “The format of The Challenge All Stars is superior. These movie themes with the focus being on cinematic special effects on the main Challenge seasons ain’t it. We don’t care about pyrotechnics or drones… give us challenges, drama, and eliminations in every episode or keep it.”

She also said, “And I won’t even get into the casting choices bc what in the hell…” A fan asked her who she would have cast for the most recent Challenge seasons and she suggested keeping the casting to MTV shows like before.

“I get real world & road rules are no longer options to pull from and I’m all about diversity but creating a cast that’s 50% from overseas shows no one has ever heard of creates a disconnect for me,” Angela explained, adding that there were multiple cast members from Are You the One?, Double Shot, and Ex on the Beach that were “overlooked” but would have been great additions to the show.

Angela Appeared on 1 Season of ‘The Challenge’ From Her Original Series ‘Bad Girls Club’

Angela only appeared on one season of The Challenge, Final Reckoning, where she was paired with Faith Stowers. The Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sisters star had gotten into a major fight with Faith on Ex on the Beach 2, which made them ideal rivals for the Challenge season.

The reality TV star didn’t last very long on Final Reckoning as the team was thrown into elimination and had to face incoming mercenaries Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield in episode eight. They were then sent to the Redemption House but were not selected to continue and were sent packing in episode 10.

During Angela’s brief appearance on the show, she was tied to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio as many accused the two of hooking up purely to further their own game. However, after the show aired, Bananas told HollywoodLife, “In all honesty, it actually makes your life a lot more difficult to get involved in a relationship on the show. It makes things a lot messier than it needs to be.” He continued:

Everyone knows I have an uphill climb the second I get there, so it doesn’t make sense to make anything more complicated. [Angela and I] were in very similar positions — we were both ostracized by the house. So that alone, not being part of the ‘cool kids’ crowd, it kind of almost just came together just on that and the amount of time we spent together.

