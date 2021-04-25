The Challenge’s Ashley Cain’s Daughter Dies of Leukemia at 8 Months Old

The Challenge’s Ashley Cain has just shared the devastating news that his daughter Azaylia has died, shortly after her 8-month birthday. His baby daughter had been diagnosed with leukemia at the age of two months old and he recently revealed that she only had days left to live as all their treatment options had been exhausted.

On April 25, he wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

His partner Safiyya Vorajee also shared the heartbreaking news and wrote, “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”

Ashley Revealed That Azaylia May Only Have Days to Live on April 8 After the Discovery of Brain Tumors

Ashley, who appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds and was paired up with Kam Williams, revealed the devastating news on April 8 that ultrasounds had discovered tumors in Azaylia’s brain, kidneys, liver, lungs and spleen. He said their last possible treatment option, a specialized CAR-T treatment program in Singapore, was no longer possible due to the rarity and severity of her disease.

In that video update, Ashley revealed that he and Azaylia’s mother Safiyya had been told by consultants a week before that their baby daughter had “one, two days to live. And it could even be like that night.” He wrote that they were spending their days at home, making Azaylia “as comfortable as possible. And we’re going to have as much fun as we can with her as possible.”

A few days later, on April 11, Ashley said they had to rush to the hospital because Azaylia was “bleeding out from her nose” and needed a platelet transfusion. Afterward, the family returned home and he shared some videos of her playing at home. In one Instagram video, he said she was losing some of the movement on the side of her face due to a tumor but she was still smiling and playing with him.

Ashley’s Costars Shared Their Support & Condolences in Comments to His Post

Ashley’s reality TV and Challenge costars offered their condolences and shared messages of love and support in response to the news of Azaylia’s death. Fellow Brit Georgia Harrison wrote, “love you so much her life may have been short but she inspired so many people and has saved so many lives encouraging people to sign up to the donor list. she has done more for the world than most people will achieve in 70 years and you two have given her the strength to do so xxxx.”

Melissa Reeves wrote, “Thinking of you & your family.” Joss Mooney shared, “I can’t even imagine how you’re feeling. Rest in peace champ! Sending all my love bro.” Hunter Barfield commented, “My heart breaks for you and your family I’m sorry brother.”

Kam, his partner on War of the Worlds, wrote, “I’m so heart broken.. RIP little angel, she was such a strong little girl and a huge inspiration. sending so much [prayers and love emoji].” Johnny Bananas Devenanzio wrote, “He heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds – 147:3. Rest in paradise precious baby.”

