The Challenge’s Ashley Cain Breaks Down at Baby Azaylia’s Funeral

The Challenge’s Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee laid their baby daughter Azaylia to rest on Friday, May 21, a month after the 8-month-old lost her battle with leukemia. The grieving parents led mourners as hundreds filled the streets to remember the young girl’s courageous fight until her death on April 24.

According to The Mirror, Ashley and Safiyya broke down as they stood by a white carriage carrying Azaylia’s coffin. Orange balloons were released into the air, the color chosen for leukemia awareness. People who lined the streets to pay tribute to Azaylia’s fight against leukemia clapped as the carriage passed by, in response to Ashley’s request the previous day to “show their love by clapping and making joyous noise.”

He said he wanted “Azaylia’s Day” to be a celebration to his little girl and explained that the entire procession was coordinated with police as he asked mourners to follow COVID-19 guidelines. After the procession, the immediate family attended a private service.

Ashley Previously Opened Up About How Hard It Was to Plan Azaylia’s Funeral

Ashley was very open with his followers about Azaylia’s health battle and he continued to share the difficulties of the process after she died. On May 6, he said he was really struggling to plan her funeral and said he never believed the first funeral he would plan would be his child’s. He said, “Nothing could ever have prepared me for this. Some days it breaks me and I can’t even [bear] to do it.”

He said he was struggling to make sense of the entire situation and he was struggling every day to get back to a routine. He said, “The pain of not being able to see my little girl is consuming my whole body.”

He also showed some orange running shoes he bought in tribute to his baby girl and recently revealed matching tattoos he got with his family honoring Azaylia and her fight.

Ashley’s 8-Month-Old Daughter Died After a Battle With a Rare & Aggressive Leukemia

Azaylia was born on August 10, 2020, but Ashley posted only two months later that she’d been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia. He was very vocal about the process after that, sharing their search for a stem cell donor, showing clips of his daughter on his Instagram amid chemotherapy treatments. Ashley’s drive to find stem cell donors was successful and also increased the number of donor registrations, he later revealed.

On April 8, the reality TV star shared the heartbreaking news that ultrasounds had detected tumors in her brain, kidneys, liver, lungs and spleen and said they had exhausted all possible treatment options. The parents were left to take Azaylia home and keep her comfortable and happy in her final days.

On April 25, Ashley announced that his daughter had died the previous day, just after her 8-month birthday. He wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

