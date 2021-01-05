‘The Challenge’ Alum Gets Support From NBA All-Star

It’s been a difficult year for Ashley Cain, a British reality star known for appearing on The Challenge: War of the Worlds and the U.K. version of Ex on the Beach, after his daughter was diagnosed with leukemia only a few months after she was born. However, the reality TV star has been receiving an outpouring of support from his costars and fans and just before the holidays, he received a message of support from an NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony.

On November 20, Ashley shared that his family would be spending the Christmas holidays in the hospital as his three-month-old daughter was set to undergo her second round of chemotherapy for the “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia. On December 28, Ashley shared a video from Carmelo Anthony sending him support and words of encouragement.

Carmelo Anthony, an NBA player with the Portland Trail Blazers, was named an NBA All-Star ten times and to the All-NBA Team six times. He also played for the US national team at four different Olympics, winning three gold medals and one bronze medal.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ashley Said Carmelo’s Message Was Inspiring & He Was in Awe at How His Daughter’s Story Had Spread

Ashley captioned the video, “Some inspiring words from 10x NBA All Star @carmeloanthony during these tough times! It’s amazing to see how Azaylia is in all kinds of people’s hearts all over the world! Thank you my brother & Good Luck against the LAKERS tonight.”

In the video, Carmelo told Ashley:

I just wanna tell you, although I may have inspired you, you and your family inspires me to keep fighting. I know these are trying moments for you right now. Continue being strong man, stay strong, don’t ever give up hope, you guys got this. I believe in you, your team needs you. I’ll also keep your little queen in my prayers. Peace and blessings man.

On December 31, Ashley wrote on Instagram that 2020 had been both the best year of his life because he became a father but also the worst year of his life when she was diagnosed with leukemia. He added, “That being said, it has been a year of growth, a year of strength and a year that pulled us back so much that hopefully it catapults us into 2021 with positive and powerful momentum!”

Ashley’s Daughter Was Diagnosed With Leukemia 2 Months After She Was Born

Azaylia Diamond Cain was born on August 10, 2020, to Ashley and Safiyya Vorajee, his girlfriend. The reality star wrote about the moment he became a father, posting on Instagram: “I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!”

Only a couple of months after the happy announcement, Ashley shared the heartbreaking news on October 9 that his daughter had been diagnosed with leukemia: “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.”

Then, in November 2020, Ashley revealed that his daughter would need a bone marrow transplant to survive and it was incredibly difficult to find a donor for her due to several factors. He urged his supporters to register as bone marrow donors to help his daughter and others facing the same situation.

READ NEXT: ‘The Challenge’ Legend Slams Castmate, Shares Private Messages