The Challenge Star Shares Their Baby’s Heartbreaking Health Update

Reality TV star Ashley Cain, known for his appearances on The Challenge: War of the Worlds and the U.K. version of Ex on the Beach, shared some sad news to his followers about his baby daughter’s leukemia battle. The British reality star posted an update on February 23 amid his six-month-old Azaylia’s stem cell transplant process and said her leukemia had returned.

Ashley wrote, “Today was supposed to be a day of unquestionable happiness. However, it turned out like most days on this journey; A miracle blindsided by heartbreak!” He said February 23 was supposed to be the day that Azaylia would ring the bell signifying the end of treatment and would be discharged “to resume treatment 2 days per week as an outpatient.”

However, Ashley revealed that only 10 minutes before they were set to ring the bell, “We got urgently informed that Azaylia’s leukemia had returned.” He said they canceled the celebration before deciding to go ahead with it anyway:

We crumbled and cancelled the celebration as we felt broken and numb to the core before seeing her beautiful face telling us, the show must go on and us then realising how far our little girl has come and howmuch she deserves this moment.

After a few days resting at home, the family returned to the hospital on Friday to continue Azaylia’s treatment.

Ashley Recently Announced That They Found a Stem Cell Donor for Azaylia

Ashley recently told his followers that Azaylia was about to start her stem cell transplant process. He announced on January 17 that they had found a donor match but unfortunately his daughter’s leukemia had come back after the second chemotherapy round due to how “aggressive” the cancer was.

He said the stem cell transplant process would have to go ahead despite her leukemia, which isn’t an ideal situation. The reality star added, “We were also told that because of her age and the aggressiveness of her cancer, she is in the high risk category for transplant complications and the poor risk category for transplant success.”

At the time, Ashley wrote the process would take between four to nine months and would be a difficult time for the baby girl, with doctors saying she would be “very very poorly” and will get much worse before improving.

Ashley’s Daughter Was Diagnosed With Leukemia When She Was 2 Months Old & He’s Been Updating His Supporters Since Then

Azaylia Diamond Cain was born on August 10, 2020, to Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee. When she was two months old, Ashley revealed the heartbreaking diagnosis she’d received and said she was diagnosed with a “very rare and aggressive form of leukemia.” The reality star spent the majority of the following months in the hospital posting updates to his followers about his daughter’s health.

He shared in November 2020 that Azaylia would need to undergo a bone marrow transplant and they had begun the search for a donor. Later that month, the family headed home for a well-needed rest and Ashley wrote that his young daughter would soon be starting her second round of chemotherapy.

