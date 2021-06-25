‘The Challenge’ Alum Opens Up on Next Step: ‘Nervous, Anxious & Slightly Scared’

Ashley Cain’s beautiful daughter Azaylia captured hearts around the world this past year when “The Challenge” star shared her brave battle against leukemia with his followers and all mourned with him when he announced the devastating news on April 25 that she had lost that battle, a short time after her 8-month birthday.

The little girl had received the difficult diagnosis of a rare and aggressive form of leukemia when she was just two months old and Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee pursued all forms of treatment in the following months, raising awareness for her disease and the importance of registering as blood and bone marrow donors in the process.

Since her death, Ashley has opened up about the difficulty of planning her funeral and continuing with his regular life and on June 25 he wrote about his next steps.

Ashley Posted an Update About His Next Steps Following His 1st Real Public Appearance Since His Daughter’s Death

Ashley, who appeared on “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” where he was teamed up with Kam Williams, posted about his first real public appearance since Azaylia’s death. He wrote, “Yesterday I travelled to London for a great opportunity to share Azaylia’s journey, speak about her foundation, raise awareness about childhood cancer and share my experiences of grieving and how I cope with the mental struggles on a day to day basis.” He continued:

It was my first time stepping back out into the big wide world after my daughters journey to heaven. I was nervous, anxious and slightly scared and I’m not afraid to admit that. But I have found my purpose, which I am passionate about beyond measure. Raising awareness for childhood cancer, helping children and their families through their own journeys and doing it all in my daughters name. This is my purpose. And my purpose is my POWER!

He said will strive to help other families and children who are going through the same thing he went through with his family and will work every day to raise money and awareness for childhood cancers. Lastly, the reality star said he will “try to comfort, motivate and inspire parents/families who are going through similar situations.”

On Father’s Day, Ashley Shared a Series of Emotional Posts & a Tribute to His Daughter Azaylia

Recently, Ashley celebrated his first Father’s Day, a couple of months after the death of his baby girl Azaylia. He was vocal about the emotional milestone, posting that his daughter was always in his thoughts and his heart. He shared clips of himself going on an 8-mile run followed by a 20-mile bike ride, writing, “To everyone who has a father in heaven, my thoughts are with you. To all the fathers who have a child in heaven, my heart is with you.”

He said he spent the night before Father’s Day going through his photos and videos of Azaylia and shared some memories of his favorite times with his daughter. In an emotional tribute, he wrote, “If I could pick any 8 months of my life to relive, it would begin on the 10.08.20,” the day she was born.

Ashley wrote that despite the last several months being the most difficult and heartbreaking, his daughter’s presence made those days the best of his life and would go through the whole thing again just to spend time with her. “I feel incredibly blessed to be your daddy and HONOURED to be lucky enough to call you my daughter,” he wrote in the emotional post. “You changed my life, you saved my life and you MADE my life.”

