‘The Challenge’ Competitor Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts & Online Trolls

The past year has been a difficult one for former “The Challenge” star Ashley Cain as his young daughter Azaylia died in April 2021, just shy of her 8-month birthday, after a tough battle with leukemia. This week, Ashley opened up about how he’s been on the receiving end of some terrible online trolls and harassment and how he’s battled suicidal thoughts as a result.

On January 23, Ashley shared a series of pictures of himself on a night out with a couple of friends and after a few slides of photos, he shared a lengthy message explaining that nobody knows the truth behind photos. He said he’s received a lot of hateful comments every time he posts a photo of himself smiling or sporting luxury clothing or accessories.

The reality star pointed out that the nice car he’s driving in photos could be a friend’s car because he’s the designated driver, the coat and jeans could be borrowed from a cousin, and the fancy watch on his wrist could have been given by a friend “to make me feel special as I haven’t worked for over a year while I took care of my daughter before setting up her foundation.”

He wrote, “Maybe I am even borrowing my smile because my eyes tell a different story and I know that soon I will have to trade my happiness back again for the pain that aches my heart.” He said, “Maybe I just wanted to try and enjoy myself for one evening and replace the suicidal thoughts I have everyday since my daughter passed away in my arms.” He said, “Unless you are me, you will never really know” the truth behind the photos.

I try to be a pillar of strength for myself, for Safiyya, for my family and my friends. Even for my own followers watching me going through their own problems. But I feel that the stronger I am, the more people judge, the more people attack and the more they try to bring me down.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ashley Said He’s Been on the Receiving End of Personal Attacks & Harassment on a Daily Basis

In his message, Ashley said, “You couldn’t believe what trolling, harassment and bribery people try to use on me on a daily basis. What horrendous lengths people go to in regards to personal attacks on my daughter, myself and everyone close to me.” He added, “Sometimes I feel like the only way these people who don’t even know me will stop, is if I kill myself.”

The “War of the Worlds” star said he’s hurt that people would try to discredit him as he’s trying to be better and “keep his daughter’s name alive” by making a difference for other families and young ones suffering from childhood cancer. “Maybe one day people will understand, maybe they won’t,” he wrote. “Maybe by the time they do, it will be too late.” He concluded his post:

Maybe they will read this and think more wisely how to spend [their] time. Maybe they will understand now why I have to go to the extreme lengths I do, why it is so important to me and for those around me why I have to. There is a lot of maybes here but there’s one thing for certain… Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil!

Ashley’s Daughter Died in April 2021 Just Before Her 8-Month Birthday After Battling a Rare & Aggressive Form of Leukemia

Ashley daughter Azaylia was born on August 10, 2020, but unfortunately was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia just two months later. Ashley and his partner Safiyya Vorajee were very open on social media about all the treatment options they pursued to deal with the aggressive disease but received the devastating news in April 2020 that she had tumors throughout her body and there were no more treatment options.

On April 25, 2021, just before her 8-month birthday, Ashley posted that Azaylia had died. Since then, he said that he would focus his efforts on helping other families and children affected by childhood cancers by raising money and awareness. He created a foundation in his daughter’s name with the goal to “support families that are fundraising for treatments that may not be readily available on the NHS and provide children with memorable experiences as they fight cancer.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio