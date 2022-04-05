‘The Challenge’ Star Announces Breakup From the Mother of His Baby

Former “The Challenge” star Ashley Cain announced on March 30, 2022, that he and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee decided to call it quits on their relationship, one year after the death of their baby daughter from leukemia.

Ashley shared the announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, “After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago. This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.” He added:

The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday, and that we will love, care and support each other forever. We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter, and our passionate commitment to her foundation.

Safiyya posted the same statement on her Instagram Story.

Ashley & Safiyya’s Daughter Died From Leukemia When She Was 8 Months Old

Safiyya and Ashley’s daughter, Azaylia Diamond, died on April 24, 2021, when she was just 8 months old. She’d been diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia several months prior and the couple had shared their journey trying to get treatment for their child.

Ashley posted a moving tribute to his daughter on January 18, the one-year anniversary of Azaylia’s stem-cell transplant. “She displayed and brought love, happiness, strength and courage through every single step of her journey,” the “War of the Worlds” star wrote. He also wrote:

She fought, inspired and left her mark on this world in such a beautiful innocent and pure little body which held the heart of a true lion.

Only a week before announcing their split, Ashley posted a tribute to his former partner for Mother’s Day in the U.K. He wrote in part, “A broken mother and grandmother on Mother’s Day. Loving, missing and yearning with all their hearts for their daughter and granddaughter, at her resting place… We love you will all our hearts Azaylia, your mommy is making you proud.”

Azaylia’s Parents Created a Foundation Dedicated to Their Daughter

Ashley and Safiyya expressed in their statement announcing their breakup that they would still be working together on the foundation they created together in honor of their daughter, The Azaylia Foundation.

It is a nonprofit organization that seeks to raise money to help families going through similar situations with childhood cancer and assists them with exploring various treatment options. According to the foundation’s website, it “supports children fighting cancer by helping them access treatment not readily available from the NHS,” the U.K.’s health service.

It also helps connect families with medical and research institutions to facilitate children getting earlier diagnoses and a broader range of treatments in the U.K. As the website points out, Ashley and Safiyya were told after several months of pursuing treatment options that their final choice was a “unique and revolutionary treatment” not available in the U.K.

Unfortunately, although the parents raised the necessary money to fly to Singapore for the treatment, they learned that the tumors had spread throughout Azaylia’s body and to her brain and there were no more options to treat her. They brought their daughter home and made her as comfortable as possible for her final days, and the young girl died a couple of weeks later.

