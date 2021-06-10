‘The Challenge’ Champ Gives Birth to Baby Girl: ‘Stole My Heart’

“The Challenge” champion Ashley Marie Kelsey announced this week that she gave birth to her first child, a girl, on the morning of June 8. Ashley, who made her reality TV debut on “The Real World: San Diego,” wrote that she and her partner Kerryon Johnson welcomed Snoh Marie Johnson and that she “stole her heart.”

In an Instagram post, Ashley said, “To my little best friend who stole my heart from the moment I found out I was pregnant. I can’t believe you are finally here, I just sit and stare at you because I never could have imagined you’d be this perfect.” She continued:

Pregnancy is the most incredible journey and ends in the most rewarding way! I’m so grateful and feel so beyond blessed to have you in my life. I can’t wait to watch you grow. @kj_hey your daddy has been so supportive and my rock during this entire pregnancy and I couldn’t have asked for a better man to take this journey on with! I love you both!

Ashley made her first appearance on The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012 and competed with Zach Nichols, Sam McGinn and Frank Sweeney. The four won the season and Ashley took a break from competing until several seasons later, when she returned for “Invasion of the Champions.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ashley Announced She Was Expecting a Baby With Her Partner, NFL Running Back Kerryon Johnson, in January

Ashley and her boyfriend, NFL running back Kerryon Johnson, announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. At the time, Ashley posted a gender reveal and said, “Our biggest blessing yet! Just call us Mom and Dad. We can’t wait to meet you little girl.”

KJ was drafted by the Detroit Lions as a running back in the 2018 NFL Draft and played two seasons with the team before getting waived in 2021. On May 7, he was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles. After Snoh was born, KJ wrote on Instagram, “On Tuesday June 8th at 9:09 AM an 8 pound 13 ounce slice of heaven was born. she has my full heart and cuddles forever and ever!”

Her ‘Challenge’ Co-Stars Were Quick to Offer Their Congratulations After Ashley Announced Her Baby’s Birth

Ashley’s “Challenge” co-stars flooded the comments section with their congratulations, with Jenna Compono, who is also expecting her first child, writing, “YAYY!! So happy for you! Beautiful baby girl and beautiful name!” Mark Long wrote, “OMG congratulations you guys!!!!”

Jordan Wiseley wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS MOMMA!!!!” while Laurel Stucky said, “Yay! She’s here!” Bayleigh Dayton, Aneesa Ferreira and Nicole Zanatta were some of the other stars of the competition show who offered their congratulations.

KJ joked, “Me in the background of the second picturing thinking ‘wtf did i just witness.'” Tori Gwinn, Brad Fiorenza and Paula Beckert (nee Meronek) were some of the OG stars of the show who also shared their love and support.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’