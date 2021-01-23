The Challenge Champ & Partner Are Expecting Their 1st Baby

A Challenge champion and Real World star has just shared the happy news with their followers that they’re expecting their first baby. Star of 2011’s Real World: San Diego season and winner of Battle of the Seasons Ashley Kelsey recently revealed that she and her boyfriend, NFL running back Kerryon Johnson, are expecting a baby girl.

Alongside a gender reveal video, Ashley wrote, “Our biggest blessing yet! Just call us Mom and Dad. We can’t wait to meet you little girl.” Kerryon, a running back for the Detroit Lions, joked that having a girl meant “one day I’ll go to jail for possibly beating up a lil dude.” Ashley has since been posting photos of her baby bump to her followers.

Ashley’s Challenge costars posted their excitement and happiness at the news, with Tori Deal writing, “Lmfao @kj_hey reaction had me ROLLLLLLING. Omg I CANT WAIT TO MEET THIS PRECIOUS BABY GIRL.” Kailah Casillas wrote, “Omg congrats Ash!” Jenna Compono, Leroy Garrett and many others also offered their congratulations while Derrick Kosinski joked about the reaction to the gender reveal and said, “Maybe on the next one!! Congrats you guys!!!!” with a blue heart emoji.

Ashley & Kerryon Have Been Dating for About a Year & a Half

Ashley, 34, and Kerryon, 23, have been dating for over a year and a half, according to Instagram photos of the couple together. Kerryon, an Alabama native, was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite having an impressive rookie year in the NFL, a knee injury and surgery plagued his second season.

The first picture of the two together on Instagram was in June 2019 at a wedding in Alabama which Ashley captioned: “It’s wedding season! We’re accepting invites to crash your weddings all summer long.” The two appeared to be in a long distance relationship because Ashley posted on January 21, 2020, that Kerryon was “in town all week.”

However, the two quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and she joked on Instagram that, “Now we just walk to the kitchen to make dinner, and binge watch Love Island.”

Ashley Won Her Rookie Season of ‘The Challenge’ & Returned on ‘Invasion of the Champions’

Ashley came over to The Challenge from The Real World: San Diego and made her first appearance on The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012. She was on a team with her castmate and ex Zach Nichols and Sam McGinn and Frank Sweeney. Together, the four dominated the season, winning four daily challenges and one elimination.

In the final challenge, they faced off against the Brooklyn and Las Vegas seasons of the Real World and came out the winners, taking home $250,000 for the team. Several seasons later, Ashley returned on Invasion of the Champions as a champion where she said she felt she had to prove herself since she was on a team of strong champions who had already competed on multiple seasons. Ashley ended up having to go into Pole Wrestle elimination against Cara Maria and she was eliminated in the seventh episode.

The current season of The Challenge, Double Agents, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

