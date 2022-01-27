Ashley Mitchell Opens Up About Going Through ‘Deep Depression’

Two-time “The Challenge” champion Ashley Mitchell recently opened up about her last year and how she spent most of 2021 in a “deep depression.” In an Instagram post on January 26, she shared how she was feeling and how she’s doing now, writing that she’s feeling a lot better.

Alongside a photo of herself smiling in Huntington, West Virginia, she wrote, “I wasn’t ever going to post this photo from last year because my legs look weird but I think it’s a beautiful photo. None of us are perfect and we all go through hard times.” She said:

Most of 2021 had me in a deep depression. I wasn’t working out, hell, I barely left my bed. I wasn’t eating well, I was eating fast foods every day. Although, I did enjoy moments with friends and family like this one.

She continued that she’s feeling like herself once more and she’s happy she can “look at photos like this and not beat myself up.” She wrote, “I really don’t care about my legs, I do care about this amazing night I had with my baby sister.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ashley Was Disqualified From ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ After an Altercation With Josh

Ashley was disqualified from the last season of “The Challenge” near the final after getting into an altercation with another competitor, Josh Martinez. “Spies, Lies and Allies” was filmed from April to June 2021 and began airing in August 2021, with the episode featuring her DQ coming in November.

At the time, a couple of her castmates spoke about the decision to remove her from the show, with Nelson Thomas saying she “unfortunately crossed the line.” The altercation wasn’t shown in the episode and TJ Lavin explained it only as a “rule break.” After the episode aired, Ashley said she respected the show’s decision and has since been focusing on herself and taking anger management classes.

Ashley Previously Spoke About How Hard It Was to See on the Show That Her Castmates Were Nice to Her Face But Gunning For Her

The “Real World: Ex-Plosion” star also opened up in the last year about how she struggled with seeing her co-stars’ negative comments about her in their confessionals during the episodes. She said, “One thing that hits me hard is the people saying how much they love me, how they are glad I’m near them [because] I keep them laughing & smiling, so quickly act like I’m just a threat and not a friend in interviews,” she wrote on social media.

She said it “hurts so so much” and not many people could understand what she was going through. The “Final Reckoning” and “Invasion of the Champions” winner said all of her co-stars check in with her after the show and tell her they love her but while the show is airing, they vote against her or say negative things in their interviews. She later wrote that she hated watching “The Challenge” for that reason.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio