Why Did [Spoiler] Get Removed From ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’?

The 14th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” had a shocking reveal when one of the competitors was removed from the game at this late stage of the season. At the elimination, TJ Lavin announced that [spoiler] was deactivated due to a rule break, but no additional information was provided and the rule break was not shown in the episode.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 14th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” which aired on November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

Ashley Mitchell had just won the challenge with the rest of her cell, Sapphire, and viewers saw her in the club with Amanda Garcia after the win. Amanda told Ashley she wanted to confront the other female competitors in the club and Ashley told her she should; that was the last time we saw the two-time champ in the episode. At nominations, she was absent, and TJ revealed in the Lair that she’d been removed for a rule break.

There has been no official confirmation about the reason for her departure from the network or her fellow cast members as of the time of publication, but several spoiler accounts who have shared accurate information about casting, season winners and eliminations in the past wrote about Ashley’s departure. Heavy reached out to Ashley for a comment but did not hear back in time for publication. She tweeted:

Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior❤️. See you next time @challenge — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 11, 2021

These Accounts Stated That Ashley Got Into a Verbal Altercation With Josh Martinez

Important note: These spoiler accounts’ Twitter pages (available through the below links) contain many spoilers regarding “Spies, Lies and Allies” and “All Stars” so do not visit these pages if you’re trying to avoid spoilers.

One of the main spoiler accounts for “The Challenge” wrote that Ashley got into an argument with Josh Martinez and added, “Yup all Ash said in a argument was we all know [you’re] gay…. And they sent her home.” The account also said, “she doesn’t even use a slur.”

The account said Ashley didn’t use a slur and wrote, “All she said was everyone knows [you’re] gay and then kept on (as she should). & then Devin performative a** and Logan did the most complaining to production about it.”

Another spoiler account wrote, “Josh, Logan, and Devin all cried to production about Ashley & wanted her removed! It’s sick how MEN can be intimidated by women and fake an outrage to get her kicked off. Ashley would’ve won this season & I said what I said!”

Fans Reacted to the Rumors About Ashley’s Departure & Criticized the Network for Being Inconsistent

One fan wrote, “production loves josh so much it disgusts me… he’s literally sent home 2 ppl in one season. i hope ash neverrrrr speaks to him again.” Someone wrote, “Ashley is such an ally to the community too so production sending her shocks me.”

Many people referenced other moments in the past where there were inappropriate comments said that made the final edit and the contestants were allowed to keep competing. One fan said, “MTV kicking people off for calling someone gay in a non offensive way but letting Jordan & Camila win after their Dirty 30 comments, THEN inviting them back to future seasons (still being cast btw).”

One fan said that if the rumors are true, “People talk like this all the time. It doesn’t necessarily make it right but it’s definitely not DQ worthy; most people including cast members have said way worse. I don’t know why Logan and Devin feel the need to get involved either.” One fan complained that Johnny Bananas made a lot of worse comments over many years and was never removed. “It matters now when a WOMAN says it? Why didn’t Devin demand this when Johnny had been trashing him for his fathers death MULTIPLE TIMES?”

One person said that in a more recent season, Kayleigh Morris outed Natalie Negrotti “and was casted the next season and told Natalie she would do it again and wasn’t DQ.” A clip of that was shared and is available here:

Like make it make sense she said she would do it again and got to stay https://t.co/DuTJtTsIDj pic.twitter.com/013ugdhSK8 — Jay (@jaychallenge1) November 9, 2021

It will be interesting to see what “Challenge” stars have to say about Ashley’s departure, as many of them commented on Fessy Shafaat’s removal from the show earlier this season and said they thought he shouldn’t have been deactivated. Viewers will also have to wait and see if Ashley is invited back to future seasons as other cast members who were sent home early were either not asked back or took some seasons off.

