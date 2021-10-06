Ashley Mitchell Was Responsible for Ending Veteran Alliance, Co-Star Reveals

At the end of the eighth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” fans saw Priscilla Anyabu pull off a bold move, infiltrating one of the veteran-veteran teams and ensuring that there would be no more rookie-rookie pairs, effectively beginning the veteran war.

On Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s new “Challenge” podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” his guest Hughie Maughan revealed that Ashley Mitchell’s threat in deliberations was actually the reason that Priscilla decided to make that move. Bananas asked Hughie if Ashley’s threat was the deciding factor: “In nominations if Ashley doesn’t make this threat towards the rookies, does Priscilla make that move?”

Hughie said it was definitely because of Ashley and explained that as he was leaving nominations with Berna Canbeldek, Priscilla whispered in his ear, “I know what I’m about to do now.” He said Ashley’s words lit a fire inside her. If Ashley hadn’t made the threat, Hughie said he thought Priscilla might have chosen Cory Wharton.

Priscilla Said She Decided to Steal Ashley’s Partner Right Away & Kept Her Plan to Herself Until She Won

Priscilla also opened up about her decision on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” with co-hosts Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal. Aneesa asked her if she knew during deliberations that she was going to make that move and Priscilla told her, “Absolutely, 1000%. When I sat down, when [Ashley] made that comment I said, ‘yeah? Let’s do this. Now I’m coming for your partner.'”

Tori praised Priscilla’s ability to keep her plan to herself because she said many of the show’s stars never knew where her head was and with who she was working. Priscilla told the co-hosts that she hadn’t told anyone about her plan before executing it, explaining, “I learned from other people’s mistakes, like don’t talk. I didn’t want to bring anyone down with me cause I knew what I was about to do was gonna shake up the house.”

She said if anyone else knew about her idea, it could have exposed her alliances so she decided to keep it to herself, not even telling Jeremiah about her decision. “If I go down, I’m gonna go down alone,” she concluded.

Priscilla’s Move Ensured There Would Be No All-Rookie Teams Left in the Game so the Next Few Episodes Should Feature a Veteran War

Priscilla’s decision guaranteed that there would be no more teams formed of two rookies for the first time this season. The veterans have so far remained strong to the veteran alliance, with one small exception, and continued to put only rookies into elimination but this will have to end now moving forward.

The next episode will see a team nominated into the Lair composed of at least one veteran and based on the preview for the upcoming episode, it seems as though the tenuous peace between the vets is truly over. There are a lot of grudges and tension between these vets so it will be interesting to see how the alliances shape up and which rookies are recruited into the different veteran alliances.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

