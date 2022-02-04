Ashley Mitchell Confuses Fans With Strange Pregnancy Post

Ashley Mitchell is no stranger to controversy after several seasons on “The Challenge,” including her infamous decision to take her partner’s half of a million dollars on “Final Reckoning,” and she continued to divide fans’ opinions off-camera with a strange Instagram post this week.

The reality star made what appeared to be a pregnancy announcement on February 2, writing on Instagram, “SO EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS #LinkInBio.” The photo was an ultrasound with the name “Ashley Mitchell” and the date of January 31, 2022, written in the corner. However, the link in Ashley’s bio sent fans to an article about Kourtney Kardashian responding to pregnancy rumors.

In addition, Ashley also turned off comments for that post, preventing fans from reacting to the news and asking more questions. Heavy reached out to Ashley for further comment but has not yet received a response. Here is the post in question:

Ashley Briefly Addressed the Post on Twitter & Wrote That She Doesn’t ‘Give a F***’ Anymore

One of Ashley’s co-stars, Corey Lay, brought up Ashley’s post on social media, telling her, “You’re a mess for that ig post @MTVASHLEYBROOKE,” along with three laughing crying emojis. Ashley replied to him by laughing and writing, “I’m sickkkk.” She also wrote, “Don’t tell anyone about the sushi and sake ..k?” along with a photo of herself at dinner with plates of sushi.

Another person commented, “No less than 16 people have sent that to me. I’m telling people I’m the dad.” Ashley responded with another laughing emoji and wrote, “I’ve truly stopped giving a f*** my love.” Although Ashley didn’t confirm the news was false, her tweets and the false link in her bio have led many fans to assume that Ashley isn’t actually pregnant.

Fans’ Opinions of Ashley’s Post Ranged From Sharing Congratulations to Criticizing the Star for Posting ‘Clickbait’

While Ashley’s posts didn’t allow comments, fans took to the comment section of her last Instagram post to discuss the ultrasound photo and also discussed it on Reddit. Some people wished her congratulations on her pregnancy while many others called out the reality star and accused her of posting it as clickbait to get money from fans clicking on the link.

“I love you so so much BUT why are you posting click bait?!” one person wrote on her last Instagram post. “Congratulations on your wonderful bundle of joy!! Many blessings,” another person said. “So we just not going to talk about the ultrasound picture?” one person commented. One asked if she got hacked because the link was going to a different article.

One fan said Ashley was hacked because “for a baby to be that big in the ultrasound, she would have to be pretty far along in the pregnancy and Ashley is living her best life and looking [fire emoji] so I’m gonna assume no.” However, one person replied, “she’s not hacked, she’s getting paid for posting clickbait. Pretty pathetic if you ask me.”

Some fans criticized the “Real World: Ex-Plosion” star for what they said was an insensitive post, especially given how many women struggle to conceive. “There are so many women who cant conceive. This is hurtful. Selfish,” one person commented. Another wrote: “I’m unfollowing her for it. This is hurtful to a lot of women. She knew she would get hate since she doesn’t have the comments on for that post either.”

One person wrote on Reddit that influencers sometimes get paid by companies to post and link to their site, with another adding that Cory Wharton and other “Teen Mom” stars have done it. “Ugh, a lot of the ex real housewives and teen moms do these clickbait articles. Cringeworthy,” they wrote. “Absolute garbage move if this is fake. I know so many women who struggle with infertility and this shit pisses me off,” someone said.

