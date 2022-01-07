‘The Challenge’ Champ Called Out After Saying Co-Star Was ‘Extra’

The return of “The Challenge: All Stars” for a second season saw some competitors grace our screens once again after nearly two decades. Although some haven’t won a “Challenge” championship yet, they were quick to remind us why they’re all stars thanks to their big personalities.

Warning: This article contains spoilers of episode nine of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two, which dropped on Paramount+ on January 6.

One of these all stars, Ayanna Mackins, came into the “Challenge” house for season two with an imposing presence and fearlessness about speaking her mind and it appears as though her co-stars were a bit divided about her direct approach. A couple of episodes ago, Ayanna called out Jodi Weatherton over a salad that was left out and it turned into a major moment on the show.

Ayanna first called Jodi and others in the house “privileged” for leaving a mess as Jodi asked if someone ate her salad that she left out. At the deliberations, Ayanna admitted to eating her salad in a dramatic speech that had her co-stars gaping incredulously and laughing at her admission. After the episode aired, M.J. Garrett was asked about “#saladgate” and he had some choice words to say about Ayanna.

M.J. Was Asked About the Salad Incident & He Replied That Ayanna Was ‘Extra’

Not MJ shading Ayanna pic.twitter.com/dfXNsp7enT — Jay (@jaychallenge1) January 2, 2022

In an Instagram Q&A, M.J. was asked about his reaction to “saladgate.” The “Real World: Philadelphia” alum replied with an eye-roll emoji that he had to watch his reply, on top of a photo of himself and Ayanna during a challenge. “Gotta be careful with this one, but damn! 1 word, ‘extra,'” he wrote.

The clip was shared to a Twitter gossip account and Beth Stolarczyk chimed in, writing, “She knew she was being extra lol All that drama the night before over a salad, she stayed quiet.. the second she learns shes not in elimination…Boom! My sarcastic petty side would of done the same.”

Ayanna was made aware of the comments by another gossip account who tagged her on Twitter and asked for her thoughts. “Errybody don’t eat hot sauce,” she laughed. “I gotta question tho…what do they say about folk who live in glass houses tho???” M.J. didn’t reply to Ayanna’s comments.

Both Ayanna & M.J. Are Heading Into the Final After Avoiding the Last Elimination of the Season

Both M.J. and Ayanna are heading into the final of “All Stars” season two after managing to avoid the final elimination of the season during the ninth episode. M.J. is paired with Jonna Mannion, an “All Stars” season one finalist, while Ayanna is partners with Teck Holmes.

They will be joined in the final by Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins as well as the elimination winners Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave. M.J. won his first season of “The Challenge” back in 2005, “The Gauntlet 2,” while Ayanna will be running her first final in her “Challenge” career.

The final episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two will drop on Paramount+ on January 13.

