‘The Challenge’ OG Shows Off Dramatic Transformation & Credits Co-Star [LOOK]

“The Challenge: All Stars” has featured the return of many veterans who’ve been off our screens for some time but it appears as though for some of them, the show and their co-stars has motivated them to focus on their health and fitness.

The last time Ayanna Mackins was on our screens was in 2004 on “Battle of the Sexes 2.” She’s gone through major life changes since then, namely becoming a mother to her four children, including her youngest who was born in early 2020.

The 42-year-old recently posted on Instagram to share her weight loss journey since “All Stars” season two filming ended. The photo showed her weight loss and in the caption, she credited one of her co-stars, Darrell Taylor, for the inspiration. Ayanna is one of a few cast members from “All Stars” season one and two who had recently shared their fitness journeys.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ayanna Said She’d Been Working Hard on Her Health & Thanked Darrell for Inspiring Her

Ayanna posted a photo of herself looking fit and captioned it, “Heading to the work. Best gift u can give urself is health, especially when u are going through tough times. 28 down since sept, one step, one run, one [lift] at a time. Every day. This one is dedicated to @darrell_taylor_lb4lb who looked me in the eye and said it’s possible. Wont 4get ur kindness bro. Thank u for the gift.”

She also posted other clips since then of herself working out and running. One of her co-stars, Kendal Sheppard, commented that she was very proud of Ayanna and also shared a series of shocked emojis and flames. “Spies, Lies and Allies” rookie Corey Lay wrote, “Great work!! You’re amazing.”

Jasmine Fougere & Syrus Yarbrough Also Revealed Dramatic Transformations Recently

Ayanna isn’t the only one who’s been focusing on weight loss and fitness, as her fellow “All Stars” season two cast member Jasmine Fougere shared her cast photo for the season alongside a recent photo and wrote, “I’m 7lbs away from my weight loss goal. Since coming back from Cancun I’ve lost 18.7lbs pounds! #MILF #WeightLoss #workinprogress.”

Syrus Yarbrough, who appeared on the first season of the popular spinoff show, also shared his transformation. He wrote, “B4 & After. Pony Keg to 6Pack -50+lbs Daily sweat. No days off! Average never! Strive to be great #dontsettle Anyone want to join the journey.” He shared a video of his before and after shots. Here is the post:

Several of his co-stars commented on the clip, with Ruthie Alcaide commenting “Amazing!” while Beth Stolarczyk wrote, “Yes! The Real King of Reality TV.” Mark Long wrote, “Sooooo proud of you my man!!!! Put in that WERKKKK.” Wes Bergmann also shared an emoji of clapping hands.

The recent winner of “Spies, Lies and Allies,” CT Tamburello, also lost a lot of weight and got into shape before the season. While he didn’t talk about it on social media, he said during the preview episode, “I made some lifestyle changes. I got my a** back in shape. I figured if I don’t have the element of surprise anymore with the dad bod, I might as well just come in hot.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio