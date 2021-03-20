Pro Athlete Is a Challenge Fan: ‘Best Show on TV’

The Challenge has its fair share of celebrities and athletes who follow the show and more and more are making their love for the long-running MTV show known. Recently, a top-ranked UFC fighter shared a photo of the latest episode of The Challenge: Double Agents and wrote, “Best show on TV.” Belal Muhammad, one of the best welterweight fighters in the UFC, took a photo of his screen with Darrell Taylor in a confessional and shared it to his Instagram story.

In the latest episode of Double Agents, the four-time champ Darrell was eliminated by Cory Wharton after he was voted into elimination by the house. The two faced off in what was essentially a sprint and Darrell lost in two rounds, going home and losing his gold skull to Cory, who stole Kam Williams as his new partner.

Muhammad Is One of the Best Welterweight Fighters in the World

Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC) is currently ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s official welterweight rankings. “Remember the Name” recently competed in the most high-profile fight of his 21-fight career, headlining UFC Vegas 21 on March 21 opposite No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards.

In his first-ever UFC main event, Muhammad had the chance to propel himself into the top of the UFC’s star-studded 170-pound division. But unfortunately, things did not play out the way either fighter had hoped.

The fight ended in a no-contest, as Remember the Name suffered an eye poke that rendered him unable to continue. After a trip to the hospital, Muhammad confirmed that he did not suffer any lasting damage to his eye and is currently campaigning for a rematch against “Rocky.” On the other end, Edwards hopes to move on from Muhammad as he’s looking to fight No. 1 ranked Colby Covington to establish the next title contender to compete against the winner of UFC 261’s Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, taking place on April 24.

Muhammad Is Not the Only Famous ‘Challenge’ Fan, as the Show Is Loved by Many Celebrities & Athletes, Including Rihanna, Drake and NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Muhammad is just one of many star athletes and celebrities who follow the long-running MTV show and share their thoughts about their favorite competitors. The Challenge fandom recently learned that superstar Rihanna is a fan of the show and ran into some of the cast members while they were in New York City filming the reunion. The singer told Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark and Fessy Shafaat that she wanted to be a part of the Big Brother alliance and also began following Kaycee and Kam Williams on Instagram.

Drake also follows Aneesa Ferreira on Instagram, the reality star recently revealed, and he also follows the official Challenge account and Chris “CT” Tamburello. In terms of professional athletes, NBA All-Star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said that he’s a fan of The Challenge while wearing a Johnny Bananas face mask. In one video, NBA star told Leroy Garrett to “get it done” on his final season before retirement.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

