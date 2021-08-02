Amanda Garcia Shades Her Costar Over Rumored Showmance With Nelson Thomas

The new season of “The Challenge” is just around the corner and it looks like some of the cast members of “Spies, Lies and Allies” already aren’t getting along, especially returning veteran Amanda Garcia and one of the show’s international rookies, Berna Canbeldek. Amanda already fired a couple of shots at Berna before the season started and she recently shaded her costar once more on her Instagram Stories.

Some of the cast members of the 37th season of “The Challenge” were in New York City recently to film promotional videos for the show and a special live casting episode and they shared a lot of photos and videos of themselves partying throughout the weekend. These stars included Fessy Shafaat, Nelson Thomas, Cory Wharton, Amber Borzotra, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark.

During one of these nights out, Amanda shared a photo of Nelson dancing with a girl and seemed to indicate that Berna and Nelson had been more than friends during “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.” She captioned the photo, “Wait Berna who?”

Berna Replied to Amanda & Confirmed That She’s Not Seeing Nelson But She Hinted That They May Have Been Together on the Show

Berna reposted the image to her own Instagram Story and seemed to confirm that she had a showmance with Nelson but that they had both moved on from it. She wrote, “Like for real I think you’re not up to date I really don’t mind.”

She added, “I’m happy if [Nelson] is happy. We became friends and I am living life just as him. Periodt. Great picture tho.” Here is the screengrab of the photo:

Berna is joining “The Challenge” from her original reality TV show “Survivor Turkey,” where she appeared in 2014 and 2015 for the all-stars season, both of which also featured Turbo Çamkıran. She attended the State School of Ballet and Acrobatics in Berlin, Germany, where she studied dance and acrobatics.

Berna & Amanda Have Traded Jabs on Social Media a Few Times Since the Season Was Announced

The photo Amanda posted to her Instagram Story shading Berna wasn’t the first time the veteran called out the international reality star since “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” was announced. Fans first received the hint that there might be some bad blood between the two in a video promo for the season shared by MTV’s “The Challenge.”

In the video, the vets were giving their impressions of the rookies and Amanda said, “Berna is on my s*** list already. Not a good start. She sees, like, Kaycee and Nany together then she’s all over Kaycee. She sees Ashley and Nelson together then she’s all over Nelson. She’s too much.”

Later that day, Berna posted a photo of herself showing the camera her middle finger and wrote “f*** you to all the fake a** people out [there].” Although she didn’t tag Amanda or mention her, she shared the photo soon after Amanda called her out in the promo video.

