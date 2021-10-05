‘The Challenge’ Cast Member Says She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Co-Star: ‘So Extra’

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” has seen its fair share of rivalries develop over the last several episodes and one of them seemed to come out of nowhere without much explanation. After receiving a warm welcome when she joined as an alternate, Amber Borzotra found herself at odds with a few of the other female competitors, primarily Berna Canbeldek.

It seemed like it came out of nowhere without context but after her elimination from the show last week, Berna explained why Amber rubbed her the wrong way and revealed where they stand today. The “Survivor Turkey” star told Entertainment Weekly that Amber reached out to her on Instagram after the season and she replied and the two might talk on the phone at some point.

“Maybe we will get along, maybe not,” she said. “But I wish her well. I never, ever had hate for her in my heart, I just couldn’t stand her for a long time. She was so extra, and this was too much for me.” The recently eliminated rookie then elaborated on why she couldn’t stand last season’s female champion.

Berna Said Amber Was Always Discussing Her Rookie Season & Was ‘Kind of Annoying’

It seemed like one of the main issues Berna had with Amber was that the reigning “Challenge” champ frequently brought up her rookie season and compared a lot of the rookies’ experiences to her own. Berna told Entertainment Weekly that she never fought with Amber but because the reality stars live in such close quarters in the house, one small problem or something annoying about a person can become a much greater problem.

She said Amber was always telling others about her own rookie season and how it was “crazy” and very difficult. “When I talked about my elimination, how hard it was, she said, ‘You have no idea how hard mine was,'” Berna added. “She always has ‘the most hard.’ After a while I don’t want to be around this girl, so I started avoiding her.”

Berna said she kept out of Amber’s way without an issue but only began campaigning for her to go into elimination after the night of the big blowup. She said she approached Kaycee Clark and told her the fight involved four people: Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, Esther Biade and Amber Borzotra. “Three of them paid for it, why wouldn’t she pay for it?” she asked.

Berna Also Explained That She Thought Amber Was Trying Too Hard to Explain That She Was Loyal

Berna also said that several people told the rookies that Amber was fake, “even people who were in the final with her [last season] talked not really nice about her, that she did nothing in her winning season,” she revealed, and that “brainwashed” the rookies a bit.

Despite that, Berna said she tried to keep an open mind but Amber told her and Nelson every day that she was loyal. “She was like doing too much to tell me that she’s loyal, and it was kind of annoying after a while.” She said the night of the fight, she felt in her gut that Amber was “toxic” and added fuel to the fire.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

