‘The Challenge’ Cast Member Calls Out CT Tamburello: ‘Worst of All of Them’

“The Challenge” legend Chris “CT” Tamburello has been playing this game for a long time now and many of his castmates have praised the way he maneuvers on the show. The four-time champ is known for keeping his cards close to his chest, staying on the fence and progressing in the shadows until he gets to the final or near the end and then makes his move.

One of his “Spies, Lies and Allies” co-stars didn’t appreciate his playing style however, as recently eliminated cast member Berna Canbeldek called out CT as the “worst of all of them” and saying she’d gun for him if she was ever back on the show with him. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berna said, “if I have a chance to put CT somewhere, I would.” She was asked to confirm if she wanted revenge on CT and if they’d talked after the season finished filming. Berna replied:

People always ask me who surprised me the most. Until I saw CT talking in interviews about me like that, I was saying other names. But he’s the worst of all of them… I trusted him so much about my private life, he talked to me about his private life, so I really felt a kind of love towards him as a person, like his daughter.

She said she didn’t mind that he wanted another partner but what she didn’t like was him saying in his interview that he saw “red flags” with her. “I was a great partner to you, that is what you told me,” she told the outlet. “Why would you now change it for some interview? I was so shocked when I saw him talk about me.”

She also said, “it’s just shocking and really getting into my soul how bad of a liar he is and how he plays a dirty game. He is such a liar!” She said she hasn’t talked to CT since then. “I still congratulate him when he had birthday because I think somewhere inside he’s a great person,” she added, “But he really broke my heart.”

Berna Previously Said She Thought CT Was the ‘Biggest Liar’ After He Pretended Not to Know Emy Alupei Wanted to Choose Him

Thank you for having me and giving me a chance to be the first Turkish / German girl on a world class show like this @ChallengeMTV !! I am beyond grateful. This was the best experience. If I ever come back, you better believe I learned from my mistakes @MTV — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) September 30, 2021

It’s not the first time Berna’s called out CT as she previously accused him of being a liar when the preview aired showing him and Emy Alupei discussing her wanting to choose him as a partner a couple of episodes before her elimination.

When the “Challenge” released the sneak peek of that moment, Berna shared it on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Omg CT is the biggest liar. He literally told me in my face that he did not know anything about Emy [wanting] to pick him.” She said the house was “full of snakes.”

Berna Was Eliminated This Week After Losing the Elimination With Her Rookie Partner Hughie Maughan

Berna only lasted one episode after losing CT as a partner because she was paired up by default with another rookie, Hughie Maughan, putting a huge target on their backs. The two were unable to win the mission during the eighth episode despite coming very close and that pretty much sealed their fate of going into the Lair.

On the Aftermath show, host Devyn Simone revealed that every single person voted for Hughie and Berna to go into elimination without exception. Once in the Lair, TJ Lavin revealed that the elimination would be “Race to Escape,” with both partners tied at their wrists back-to-back against a tall pole and they would have to work together to climb to the top, cut the rope and zipline down to the finish.

While the elimination was right up Berna’s alley due to her acrobat background, Hughie had a lot of trouble going up the pole and their opponents, rookies Priscilla Anyabu and Jeremiah White, worked really well together to pull off the win.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

