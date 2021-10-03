Berna Canbeldek Says She Was ‘So in Love’ With Nelson Thomas & Wanted Relationship

This week marked the end of Berna Canbeldek’s “Challenge” season as she and Hughie Maughan were eliminated by Priscilla Anyabu and Jeremiah White. Her departure also marked the end of her showmance with Nelson Thomas although she provided more context about what happened between the two after the season.

She told Entertainment Weekly, “When I was eliminated, I cried a lot of weeks that I can’t see Nelson anymore because I was so used to him.” She said the two met up in Ibiza after the show ended and realized they weren’t great as a couple despite thinking that they would be in a relationship after the show:

We were dreaming to be a couple and be together because it was not just a flirt and hanging-around thing. We literally thought we will end up together forever, because we really liked each other. But when we were out in the real world, it’s not really working. It was a shocker. I really wanted to end up with him because I was so in love with him.

Berna explained that she had trouble accepting that he was different outside of the “Challenge” house than inside it. “I was a little bit disappointed and angry in the beginning because I think, ‘Did he fake this all?'” she told the outlet. “But I understand him now. He’s just a free spirit and different person. Now we are friends, we are cool.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!]

Berna Said She Was So Thankful That Nelson Had Her Back in the House Throughout the Drama With the Other Girls

Despite everything that went down between the two after the show, Berna told Entertainment Weekly that she was grateful for Nelson’s support in the house especially with the drama with the other girls. She described the “Challenge” veteran as her “angel and devil” on the show and he chased her a lot at the beginning.

She explained, “It just happened, he saw me and he was like, ‘Well, who are you?’ And I was like, ‘No! No flirting.'” She said he pursued her a lot and she thought it felt great because she didn’t know about his situation with Ashley Mitchell. “I never knew it before so the drama started, she told the outlet. “So somewhere the drama started because of Nelson for me.”

Even though there was drama, she said Nelson “never let me down. He could have run away and be like, ‘This is too much drama.’ He stood with me. He talked to the girls. He had my back.” She said her only close friends in the house who spent time with her were Nelson and Esther Biade so she was “really happy” that he was there.

Berna Thanked Nelson for Being the Best Part of Her Rookie Season of ‘The Challenge’ & Indicated She’d Like to Return

2 of my loves from the challenge 37 🖤🦋👀 #thechallenge37 pic.twitter.com/IgaFjEWqWw — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) September 22, 2021

After her elimination from the show in the eighth episode, Berna tweeted, “Nelson you were the best what happened to me in this house” and in another tweet described him as one of her “loves” on “The Challenge.”

As for whether she’d go back, it seems like the “Survivor Turkey” star would be interested in getting a second shot at the win as she tweeted, “Thank you for having me and giving me a chance to be the first Turkish / German girl on a world class show like this @ChallengeMTV!! I am beyond grateful. This was the best experience. If I ever come back, you better believe I learned from my mistakes @MTV.”

She also told Entertainment Weekly that when she goes back she will focus on her strategy and social game because she feels strong physically but said she has to improve her social game.

READ NEXT: TJ Lavin Reveals Near-Death Experience While Filming ‘The Challenge’