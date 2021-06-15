‘The Challenge’ Champ Put on Blast: ‘You Are a Disgusting Person’

It’s been a busy week in “The Challenge” world as multiple stars of the show clashed on various issues. The latest drama is a flare-up of an old rivalry between veteran competitors Veronica Portillo and Beth Stolarczyk, who often butted heads during the earlier seasons of the show.

This dispute started following a tweet from Jemmye Carroll, who has been friends with Veronica for some time and recently became friends with Beth after they appeared on “All Stars” together. On June 12, Jemmye wrote, “I weigh 135 pounds and still get called fat daily by men on social media…. hear me when I say MEN ARE TRASH…”

Veronica replied to Jemmye’s post by writing, “A few years ago I got called ‘chubby’ during an Insta Live by your new pal aka ‘mom’ Beth & her sidekick Flora – referencing back to my body during BOTS1 where I was maybe 110 lbs. She wasn’t so positive or all about women empowerment then, I wonder what has changed.”

Veronica was called out by “The Challenge” spoiler account GamerVev for writing the comment under Jemmye’s post and the “Road Rules: Semester at Sea” star replied that it seemed on topic in her opinion.

Beth Slammed Veronica in a Comment to an Instagram Post About the Exchange, Calling Her a ‘Disgusting Person’

The exchange was then shared on Instagram thanks to fan account MTV Thee Challenge and the Instagram post received a comment from Beth. Although the original post was removed, the account shared a screenshot of what Beth apparently replied. The “All Stars” competitor wrote, “Veronica — I wouldn’t have asked you to be in Playboy and The sexiest women of reality tv calendar if I didn’t think you were beautiful on the outside.”

She continued, “You called me old fat and ugly on challenges. You also took naked photos of Tonya while she was sleeping and showed them to everyone. You bullied me and Tonya! You are a disgusting person who degrades women. You thrive on bashing women. It’s sad. You need help.”

Veronica didn’t respond directly to that comment but took to Twitter to clarify that she hadn’t accused Beth of bullying her. “FOR THE RECORD, I NEVER said Beth bullied me,” she wrote. “I also never felt bullied by Beth. Stop throwing buzzwords around & making something bigger than it is on Social. I said she & her friend called me chubby (referring to my body during BOTS1) about 3 years ago on an IG Live.”

Jemmye Later Clarified That She & Veronica Are Still Friends Despite Veronica’s Comments About Her Friendship With Beth

Me & V are always going to be good. Her comment was shady but that’s my REAL LIFE sister & my forever friend so it’s all love. I was uncomfortable but not mad. I think the only way to solve this is for Beth, V, & myself to all end up in a house together & see what goes down 🙃😏 https://t.co/lpR5KH4ZTf — Jem (@JustJem24) June 14, 2021

Following her initial tweet, Jemmye remained silent on the issue for the most part but did clarify that she and Veronica are still friends despite her friendship with Beth. A fan asked Jemmye, “girl is Veronica mad at you simply because you got along with Beth for 2 weeks on a challenge?”

Jemmye replied that she and Veronica will always be friends because she’s her “REAL LIFE sister” and “forever friend.” She did acknowledge that she found Veronica’s comment “shady” but said, “I was uncomfortable but not mad.”

The “Real World: New Orleans” star concluded her post by writing, “I think the only way to solve this is for Beth, V, & myself to all end up in a house together & see what goes down.”

