‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Star Reveals She Was Pregnant While Filming the Season

On October 31, one of the stars of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” made the shocking announcement that she was pregnant while filming the show. Bettina Buchanan, who was eliminated from the series last week by Emy Alupei, posted a lengthy and powerful statement on her social media about the pregnancy, saying she had no idea until she returned home after her elimination.

Bettina also indicated that she had an abortion at 15 weeks, telling her followers the importance of Sweden’s laws in protecting a woman’s right to choose. Bettina’s pregnancy during filming is the third season in a row of “The Challenge” where a reality star has been competing while pregnant, which has had many fans questioning the network’s lack of pregnancy testing, something that is mandatory on other shows like “Survivor.”

In her Instagram post, which she wrote in Swedish and English, Bettina explained that after working on several projects over the last few years, “one of the last times it was a little different. I was much more sensitive than I ever used to be. I have been an elite athlete and am trained PT and am usually quite strong — but despite the fact that I trained, I became weaker and slower, and gained weight, with each passing week.”

Bettina Said It Was an ‘Obvious’ Decision to Have an Abortion & Her Co-Stars Sent Their Love & Support

Bettina wrote that when she went home from the show she felt it was the right time to leave and sure enough, she learned she was in the 15th week of her pregnancy when she got home. “It explained a lot,” she wrote, adding, “For me, it was obvious to have an abortion.” She said:

Thankfully, I live in Sweden, one of the most equal countries in the world, where it is a human right to have an abortion only until [week 18]. But I know that it is absolutely not legal everywhere. I also know that many do not dare to have an abortion due to patriarchy. But I want you to know that it’s okay to have an abortion. Even as late as week 15.

She said she felt it was important for women to continue to talk about it publicly so that all women could have the right to an abortion in every country until the 18th week of their pregnancy.

Bettina’s co-stars shared their love in the comments, with veteran Aneesa Ferreira commenting, “Thank you for sharing something so personal. Sending love,” while Tori Deal wrote, “Sending you love.” Bettina’s fellow rookies Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay both commented a series of hearts in support of the Swedish reality star.

Natalie Anderson Was Disqualified From ‘Double Agents’ After She Learned She Was Pregnant & Melissa Reeves Ran the ‘Total Madness’ Final While Pregnant

This is the third season in a row where a contestant has been pregnant while filming, perhaps signaling that the network needs to change its procedure and implement pregnancy tests as they do on “Survivor.” Last season, Natalie Anderson revealed that she had to leave “Double Agents” early because she found out she was pregnant.

She said she spoke during filming about her period being late and production got her to take a pregnancy test, which came back positive. When she returned home from filming, she found out she was about eight weeks into her pregnancy but was devastated when she suffered a miscarriage a week later. She told Us Weekly:

It was really difficult because I had just kind of come to peace with leaving the game and saying goodbye to the competition of the challenge, which I love, came back home and changed my mindset into this new journey. And that was then taken away from me. It was hard for me.

She also told the outlet that on “Survivor,” they were “so diligent with the pregnancy tests.” She said they took three tests during casting and one right before filming. “Like, legit right before we hit the beach, they made all the women pee in a cup. MTV never did that,” she said. “We went through so much testing [before ‘The Challenge’]. We got tested for everything. I probably got 15 Covid tests before, but not one pregnancy test.”

During the season before, “Total Madness,” Melissa Reeves actually ran the final while pregnant but she said she could tell something wasn’t right, which is why she decided to quit. According to Us Weekly, Melissa said she was about four months pregnant during the final leg of the show and wrote on social media afterward, “When my body told me to stop, I had to. I hate quitting but I 100% made the right choice.”

The British reality star went on to give birth to a baby girl, who she named Vienna after the filming location of the “Total Madness” finale. She wrote, “I’m fully aware that competing in a [physical] elimination whilst pregnant is not safe. But I didn’t know I was there pregnant & I am lucky that everything turned out Ok for me and my baby is fit and healthy.”

