‘The Challenge’ Vets Are Stepping Away From the Show for Season 38

The current season of “The Challenge” is in its final weeks now and some of the competitors appearing on “Spies, Lies and Allies” have already spoken about whether they plan on returning to the show for the following season if they are called by the network.

Cory Wharton spoke about his future on “The Challenge” on the Aftermath episode after his elimination and expressed his intention to take a break for a while and he recently posted a lengthier statement on Instagram explaining the rationale behind his decision. At around the same time, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley revealed in her Instagram Stories that she wasn’t planning on returning for season 38.

Cory took to social media to share a photo of himself surprising his daughter Ryder after returning home from “The Challenge.” He wrote, “I just remember picking up that dandelion with Ryder and asking, OK now we have to blow on it and make a wish. I just remember Ryder blowing on it and her saying ‘I hope you don’t go back on the challenge.'”

He said that’s when he knew he “needed to take a break from the show.” He also pointed out that when he came back from “Double Agents” last season, his youngest daughter Mila “could barely even recognize me” and he took that as a sign to step away for a bit. “I’m very thankful for everything the challenge has given me & all the memories,” he added. “Right now it’s time for me to create those memories with my family and my daughters.”

He definitely isn’t quitting the show, however, as the four-time finalist made sure to conclude his post by saying, “Please believe WHEN I do come back I’m coming to WIN IT ALL!!!”

Big T Said Her Plan Is to Pursue Her Dream of Studying Culinary Arts & She Was Waiting to Hear Back About a Program

Big T also commented on her “Challenge” future on Instagram and hinted at her plans for the future. She was asked if she wanted to return for the 38th season and the four-time “Challenge” cast member replied, “As it stands for the time being no.”

“If I ever get the opportunity to go back on ‘The Challenge,’ I would like to return at my optimum fitness level and feel extremely confident as a physical competitor,” she revealed. “There are areas I need to improve on and it takes time to train properly.”

She also said, “I’ve applied for culinary school so I’m waiting to hear if I will get accepted or not! As you guys know cooking is a huge passion of mine and the course starts in January.” She was asked if she would return in the future after that and she said, “A million percent. I love this show, and the experience!! It’s strangely addictive [and] changed my lifestyle for the better.”

Unlike Cory, Big T is still in the competition on “Spies, Lies and Allies” despite being eliminated in last week’s episode. Because Ashley Mitchell was disqualified, Big T was able to return to the game after losing the elimination to Amanda Garcia and will continue to compete on Ruby cell.

Cory’s first announcement about his future on “The Challenge” came on the “Aftermath” show after he was eliminated. He didn’t say how long he wanted to take off but told fans, “I’m gonna take a break for a little while. I wanna have that fight, I wanna have fun, I want to wanna be in the Challenge house.”

He said he thinks his head wasn’t completely in it on “Spies, Lies and Allies” and “it showed in my gameplay.” He even admitted that in his elimination loss against Logan Sampedro, he checked out a bit after losing the first round. “I started to think about my daughters and things like that.”

