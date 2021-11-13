‘The Challenge’ Star Reacts to Performance Criticism & Claps Back at Haters

The last episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw members from the three cells, including Devin Walker, CT Tamburello and Logan Sampedro, all telling Big T Fazakerley that they didn’t really want her on their team. These comments were made more than once during the episode and Big T recently addressed them, as well as comments Devin made referring to her as an “anchor” on “The Challenge Aftermath.”

In the Aftermath episode that aired after the 500th episode of “The Challenge,” Devin said, “our whole plan the entire time was to keep Amanda [Garcia] and Big T on separate cells that weren’t ours so that they always had an anchor… That was the plan, the whole time, to make sure that Sapphire and Ruby had either Big T or Amanda and we didn’t want them both on one team, we wanted to spread the anchors out.”

Big T was asked about those comments during an Instagram Q&A on November 11 as a fan asked what she thought of her close friend Devin referring to her as an anchor.

Big T Said Devin Is Still Her Friend But Called Out the Narrative That She’s an Anchor

Big T began her response by clarifying that it wasn’t directed at Devin because she explained, “he’s my friend and I adore him.” That being said, she added, “People need to remember that this is also a reality TV show. So whilst others may like to call us out for being ‘rubbish’ competitors I haven’t called anyone out for being ‘rubbish’ TV or being ‘anchors on viewer ratings’ because they fail to be genuine or interesting.”

While she didn’t accuse anyone specifically, it was clear that Big T felt some cast members bring more entertainment than others. She said, “I can’t speak for myself, but when it comes [to] entertainment Amanda is certainly no anchor… (I also don’t believe she is [an] anchor in a competitive way). We are all different and we all have different strengths that are needed collectively to get this show running.”

She then wrote that it’s unfair for people to say that a cast member isn’t a good fit for the show because there have to be different personalities and skill sets represented to make people relatable. “However I do appreciate that there is a million dollars on the line so of course people are going to want to run a final with people with an athletic background,” she concluded, “I just don’t appreciate all the s*** talking because we could all do it.”

Big T Previously Spoke About CT’s Confessionals About Her & Her Former Partner Saying He Didn’t Want Her on His Team

Big T previously opened up about CT’s confessionals in the past few episodes, as the four-time champ has made it clear that he doesn’t want Big T on his team. In a past Q&A, she said that she always looks for consistency in her friendships and that’s very important to her.

She then added, “I don’t believe there is any need to act like someone’s biggest cheerleader when in actuality, [you’re] not.” During this Q&A, she said she considers CT more like a work colleague than a friend.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

