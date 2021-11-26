‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Star Announces Retirement: ‘End of My Challenge Career’

The final of the 37th season of “The Challenge” is approaching and one competitor on the show has just announced that they will be stepping away from the show. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, who was eliminated in the last episode by Emy Alupei, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram after her departure saying she would be leaving the show.

“When one door closes. Another one opens,” she wrote on November 25. “Yesterday was my last episode of the challenge . Yesterday was also the day that I FINALLY got my acceptance at my cooking school.” Big T previously revealed that she applied to culinary school a while ago and the program would start in January.

Her post states, “This is the end of my challenge career , for now …. I’m a dreamer and I can’t wait for my next adventure. However, I will keep training and pushing my self , as tj says ‘always stay ready.'” She went on to speak about her experience on the show and thanked the fans for their support.

Big T Said She Made a Lot of Friends on ‘The Challenge’ & Her Main Regret Was Not Making It to a Final

In her post, Big T said, “I’m absolutely devastated that I never made it to a final.” She added that despite that, “they say that the challenge house is not the place to make friends. But my goodness I have. I want to @ people but those of you who have stolen my heart know who you are. Because of you guys I feel like a winner.”

Thank you to all of the viewers. I’m not exactly used to people believing in me so thank you for your love. These are magical moment that will stay with me forever . Please don’t forget me and once I conquer the kitchen, hopefully I’ll be back in your screens.

She concluded her post with some advice, telling her followers to “love first” and “don’t give a toot what anyone thinks or says about you.” She encouraged people to not underestimate themselves and follow their dreams like she was doing and pointed out “if I can do 4 season of the challenge , so can you.”

Big T’s Co-Stars Commented on Her Retirement Post With Their Love & Support for Her Dreams

Big T’s co-stars were very encouraging of her dreams and congratulated the reality star on the next big step in her life, with Josh Martinez telling her, “Love you Tula.” Rookie Hughie Maughan told her, “I’m so proud to know such an amazing girl thank you so much big t for taking the time to get to let me get to know you.”

Tori Deal commented, “You will be missed and welcomed back with open arms babe. CONGRATS ON THE NEXT CHAPTER QUEEN THERES NO ONE IN THE WORLD LIKE YOU.” “Total Madness” winner Jenny West wrote, “Awwww T!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! You absolutely deserve it and I know you’ll kill it!!! I LOVE YOU.”

Amanda Garcia wished her luck, writing, “Good luck sister can’t wait to see you thrive on your next journey!” Her fellow British “Challenge” star Georgia Harrison commented, “good luck you queen you will succeed in anything you pursue as your energy is contagious.” Olympian and “Double Agents” star Lolo Jones wrote, “The show lost a true gem. Queen of comedy.”

Marie Roda wrote, “This makes me sad, but whatever makes Big T happy- makes me happy. Will never forgive mtv for not allowing me to cross paths with you. Wishing you continued success!!!! Im a fan for life.”

