Brad Fiorenza Opens Up About Unaired Injury on ‘The Challenge: All Stars 2’

The final elimination before the finale of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two took place recently and it saw two strong competitors get sent home from the show. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ninth episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two, which dropped on Paramount+ on January 6.

Brad Fiorenza and Jodi Weatherton, considered one of the strongest teams, got disqualified from the challenge and were sent directly to elimination where they faced Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave. A razor-thin margin separated the two teams in elimination and Brad and Jodi were sent home, but after the episode dropped, Brad revealed that an injury he picked up earlier had a major impact on their fate.

In an appearance on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” after his elimination, Brad told co-hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, “I just cut my hand open on the challenge before this using a stairway getting out of the cenote. There was a wood screw sticking out, and I sliced my index finger on my right hand.”

Brad Said It Had a Big Impact on the Following Challenge Because He Didn’t Hear All the Rules

Brad told the co-hosts that the injury turned out to have a major impact on the following week’s challenge. “While the rules were getting read, I had to get my finger taped up,” he told Aneesa and Tori. “I probably should’ve got stitches, but I was just getting one of those tape jobs to get through the day, and I wanted to make sure my hands would work properly, so I was concerned going into this.”

While he was getting his finger taken care of, he got a short briefing of the rules from a member of production about the challenge “Make the Connection.” Brad explained that they said he had to “open each box and unlock the keys” but he would understand more once he was on top of the truck. “Ladies, there was no mention of untying knots,” he added.

He also said he had the choice of getting full-fingered gloves or fingerless gloves during the challenge and he decided that he would get full-fingers to protect his cut. However, if he’d known he had to untie knots, he would have taken the fingerless gloves to make it easier, he revealed.

Brad Said He’d Love to Return for Another Season of the Main Show or ‘All Stars’

Brad also told the podcast hosts that when he was looking at other teams competing, he thought they were also doing the same thing. He said when they were arriving for their turn, he saw producers “screwing the boxes together,” which made him think other competitors had broken them open too. “I thought we were all doing that,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Despite the frustrating end to his season, Brad told the outlet he’d love to come back to the show for another season of “All Stars” or the flagship “Challenge.” “I love this show,” he said. “It’s been a large part of my life. It gives me something to get excited about and something to train for. I would do as many as I possibly could on either one of them.”

The final episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two will drop on Paramount+ on January 13.

