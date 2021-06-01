Cara Maria Sorbello Tells ‘The Challenge’ Legend: ‘It’s Been a While’

A group of “The Challenge” stars recently met up for Memorial Day weekend in Houston, Texas, and shared several photos and videos of their time together. Cara Maria Sorbello and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore spent their holiday in Houston with their fellow “Challenge” stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett and it appears that they had an amazing weekend.

Cara Maria shared a photo of the two couples together and wrote, “Priceless. My absolute favorite power couple ever. Love you @iamkamiam_ and @royleethebarber. Thank you for welcoming us into your world this weekend. Good food. Amazing people. Real happiness.” She also spoke about the holiday:

Hope you are spending time with all those you love this Memorial Day. Thank you to all the brave vets who serve and protect us and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We honor and remember you today and always.

Paulie also shared a video to his Instagram Story of himself getting a haircut at Leroy’s barber studio, which the newly-retired reality TV star opened earlier this year. Cara Maria shared a series of videos to her stories of Kam and Leroy hosting them and having a barbecue with their friends.

Cara Maria Shared a Video of the TV Showing “Challenge” Host TJ Lavin & Wrote ‘It’s Been a While’

“The Challenge: Fresh Meat II” star also revealed she spent the night at Kam and Leroy’s home and slept on their couch as she posted a video of the group watching TV and seeing host TJ Lavin on their screens.

Cara wrote, “That awkward moment when you are laying on the couch ready to go to bed on [Leroy & Kam]’s couch… and TJ Lavin shows up on the big screen in the middle of a UFC story on ESPN. Hi TJ!!!”

She then added another clip of TJ speaking in an interview and wrote, “It’s been a while [TJ], good to see ya.” Here are two screenshots of Cara Maria’s Instagram Story:

Cara Maria Has Been Off ‘The Challenge’ for a Few Seasons Now After Her ‘War of the Worlds 2’ Finals Loss

Neither Cara Maria nor Paulie has been on “The Challenge” since “War of the Worlds 2,” where the power couple dominated the season with their alliance but narrowly missed out on the win in the final challenge. After that season aired, Cara Maria said she had to take some time off the show to focus on her happiness again. She also referenced an incident involving Paulie at the reunion and hinted that she wasn’t returning because he wasn’t asked back.

As “Total Madness” aired, Cara Maria made some comments about the show being “rigged” for a Johnny Bananas win, according to CheatSheet. Fans have speculated whether those comments are now impacting her ability to return to the show, as an MTV tea account wrote that a male cast member “who has a say in production” was “causing unfair treatment to one of the most popular female competitors on the show.”

Cara Maria wasn’t mentioned by name by “The Challenge” star Jemmye Carroll retweeted the comment and said it was about Cara Maria: “Cara and I may not be friends anymore but this is unfair. She deserves a seat at the challenge table more than most cast-members..” The claim in the tea account has not been proven or confirmed by production.

