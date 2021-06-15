Cara Maria Sorbello Addresses Her Return to ‘The Challenge’

One of the major stars of “The Challenge,” two-time champion Cara Maria Sorbello, hasn’t been back on the competition show since her finals loss on “War of the Worlds 2” and many fans have been speculating about why she hasn’t returned as it now appears that she may be interested in competing after taking some time off the show for “Total Madness.”

In July 2020, an MTV tea account reported that a male cast member “who has a say in production” was “causing unfair treatment to one of the most popular female competitors on the show.” Those claims haven’t been proven or addressed by production and the identities of the male and female competitors weren’t disclosed, but Jemmye Carroll retweeted the now-deleted message and said it was Cara Maria.

Jemmye wrote, “Cara and I may not be friends anymore but this is unfair. She deserves a seat at the challenge table more than most cast-members.” Recently, Cara Maria appeared to address this rumor during an Instagram Q&A.

Cara Maria Addressed the Rumors by Sharing a Video of Johnny Bananas Speaking on the Subject

Cara Maria recently hinted at those rumors when she shared a video of Johnny Bananas speaking about casting on “The Challenge.” In the video, Johnny Bananas said, “There’s a very select few people who haven’t been asked back, probably never be asked back, for The Challenge again.”

When sharing the video, Cara Maria wrote, “We are rested and ready but… maybe he knows something we don’t.” Although she didn’t say whether Bananas was specifically speaking about them, it appears from her comments that both Cara Maria and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore are ready to return to the show.

Fans have pointed out that in addition to the rumors surrounding Bananas’ beef with Paulie and Cara, the “Vendettas” champ likely didn’t help matters when she accused the show’s production of “rigging” Total Madness so that Johnny Bananas would win, according to CheatSheet. It is worth noting that Cara’s claim of rigging as well as whether she’s being blocked from returning has not been confirmed.

Cara Maria Recently Threw Shade at Bananas When She Edited a Photo of a Fan’s Favorite Stars

Cara Maria recently fired a shot at Bananas, showing fans that the two still don’t get along today. A fan shared on their Instagram story photos of their nine favorite “Challenge” stars, including Cara Maria, Paulie, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor and Johnny Bananas.

Cara Maria then shared the photo to her Instagram but edited out Johnny Bananas’ photo. Instead of the seven-time champ’s picture, Cara Maria put a photo of Paulie’s brother, “Big Brother” star Cody Calafiore, and wrote, “Impeccable taste.”

Bananas has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t like Paulie as well as Cara Maria’s relationship with him. In a HollywoodLife interview, Bananas said, “Cara Maria found herself in an unfortunate position with a very sociopathic, narcissistic human being, and I feel bad for her.” He said, “I just hope one of these days she comes to her senses and realizes that everything this guy is doing is self-centered and trying to capitalize off her notoriety and her fame.”

