WATCH: Two ‘Challengers’ Put an S&M Twist on ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

A lot of people have been going pretty stir-crazy during the quarantine, but The Challenge contestants Cara Maria Sorbello and Paul Calafiore have been putting their time to good use making funny TikTok videos, like this one that puts an S&M twist on the Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

‘You’re Not Leaving’

In the video, Sorbello sings the woman’s part fairly normally, but Calafiore first tells her she can’t leave because “there’s COVID outside,” then he snaps what Google tells us is known as a “scourge whip” at her and darkly says, “You’re not leaving.”

As if this song needed help being creepy.

Sorbello and Calafiore met on The Challenge: Final Reckoning back in 2018 and have been dating ever since. Their relationship started off with a bit of a kerfuffle because he cheated on his then-girlfriend Danielle Maltby with Sorbello when they first got together.

“I am not proud of my actions these past weeks,” Calafiore told E! News at the time. “I know they speak louder than these words. I have destroyed the one person that has believed in and brought out the best in me. I have many things I need to work on and repair internally. I want to be better. I know I haven’t earned it, but I ask for patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself.”

The last time either one of them appeared on the show was for “War of the Worlds 2,” which aired a year ago. Some fans are disappointed Sorbello wasn’t a part of “Total Madness” or “Double Agents,” so hopefully, she’ll return at some point.

Sorbello Has Also Been Busy With Her Photography

In November, Sorbello launched her photography Instagram. She primarily photographs women in what are known as “boudoir” shots, which are sexy-but-clothed photos.

Her initial subjects were fellow MTV reality stars Britni Thornton and Mattie Breaux, a woman named Taylor Gibson, and an OnlyFans model who goes by “Serpentin,” but she posted to Instagram that soon she’ll be opening up to anyone who wants to hire her.

“I have so much to show you all the magic I have been creating. Eventually, I will be taking in clients who just want to feel beautiful for their loved one. Boudoir and making women feel empowered and strong and their absolute sexiest is my art and my happy,” wrote Sorbello on Instagram, adding, “Learning with every click! Eventually, I will be opening up to take on clients desiring empowering boudoir photos. You should feel strong and beautiful no matter your age or body type. If that interests you, DM me your location and email and I will put you on a list for when I start taking bookings.”

Sorbello is also selling some candles that she collaborated with Half Moon on and some painted metal art of Maleficent and Harley Quinn.

The Challenge season 36 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

