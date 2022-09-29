Cara Maria Sorbello Defends Co-Star Amid Social Media Feud

The second part of “The Challenge: Untold History” aired this week and preview clips of the docu-series showed many past and present cast members responding to a question about who they thought was the greatest competitor of all time.

The preview included a short clip of Paulie Calafiore saying Laurel Stucky’s name. Several people, including Jemmye Carroll, responded to that clip and expressed their shock at Paulie’s choice, especially since he’s dating two-time champ Cara Maria Sorbello. The response is all the more surprising since Cara Maria and Laurel have been at odds with each other in the past.

Y’all Paulie really said Laurel? Like he’s not dating a 2 time champ? Lawd.. I hope there is more to that clip bc that’s reason enough for cara to change the locks… https://t.co/LxioO4FxTB — Jem (@JustJem24) September 28, 2022

Jemmye shared the clip and wrote on Twitter, “Y’all Paulie really said Laurel? Like he’s not dating a 2 time champ? Lawd.. I hope there is more to that clip bc that’s reason enough for cara to change the locks…” Jemmye also clarified that production could have edited the clip but if they did, it was showing “SHADE/HATE of their behalf.” She added:

B**** im really confused. It had to hurt Cara he got the call she deserved to film the doc then he gets his a** in front of the lights and camera and says this s***? His spirit flight back to New Jersey would be booked immediately.

Jemmye also stated that she thought Cara Maria should have been invited to appear on the docu-series as she “gave a lot of her life to this franchise.” Both Paulie and Cara Maria took to social media to respond to the clip and Jemmye’s comments.

Paulie Addressed the Clip & Pointed Out the Power of Editing

Paulie retweeted a comment from the Challenge Stats account reminding fans that producers can edit the competitors’ responses.

He wrote, “I didn’t think this would need to be explained by a challenge stat page. People should worry more about why layups were asked on the female side over Cara. Imagine pretending to champion Cara after bashing her for YEARS. Using me as the scapegoat to avoid accountability is old.”

He also said TV was supposed to entertain people and slammed cast members for making comments pretending that they don’t know about editing.

Cara Maria Posted a Long Statement on Her Stories Defending Paulie’s Presence in the Docu-Series

Cara Maria also addressed the clip on social media, posting a lengthy text message on her Instagram Stories. “Can’t believe i have to address this,” she wrote. “Power of editing for impact: list a bunch of names and show a person saying the ones in a clip that will get fans talking the most. duh.”

She went on to say that Paulie “had every right” to appear on the docu-series as an important early player to join the franchise from “Big Brother.” The sole winner of “Vendettas” said, “it’s more wild to hear from certain females who flop and fail every time. but i digress.”

Cara pointed out that there are “legitimate toxic behaviors” of men on the show that fans promote and cheer on and that’s what they should focus on instead of this. The “Fresh Meat II” star concluded by congratulating her former co-stars and wishing them well but said that “trying to cause division outside of [your reality tv life] ain’t it though.”

