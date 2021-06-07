Cara Maria Sorbello on Which ‘Challenge’ Star She’d Like to Punch in the Face

Two-time champion of “The Challenge” Cara Maria Sorbello regularly takes part in Instagram Q&As with her followers and the topic of “The Challenge” inevitably comes up every time. Recently, Cara Maria was asked by a fan, “If you could punch one person from the challenge in the face (hard) who would it be and why?”

The “Vendettas” winner replied that she would actually punch herself in the face out of all “The Challenge” stars because of the way she reacted to Jordan Wiseley proposing to Tori Deal on “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.” On that season, Jordan got down on one knee after his elimination win and asked Tori to marry him in front of their co-stars and the “Are You the One?” alum gleefully accepted.

While the rest of the cast members celebrated with the couple, Cara Maria had a different reaction altogether and expressed her negative opinion of the situation. On her Instagram Q&A, she said: “Well, along with the rest of America, myself. Big punch right to the face for that whole, uh, whispering about the wedding proposal.” She then added another video explaining herself a bit more.

Cara Maria Said She Would Punch Herself in the Face Because of the Way She Reacted to Jordan’s Proposal

In a follow-up video to the first response, Cara Maria said a lot of fans reached out to her about that moment. She said, “You guys are all up in my DMs being like, ‘Cara, I hated you so much, but you know what? You were right. You were right about a lot of things,’ and here’s the thing. Just because you’re right doesn’t mean you should say things. So, I’m learning. Shut up.”

Jordan previously explained that he got the idea for the proposal a few months before the “War of the Worlds 2” season began filming. On “Challenge Mania,” he told Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski that he spoke to Tori’s father beforehand and got the engagement ring from her mother. “It was the ring that her dad asked her mom with,” he said. “So it’s the original engagement ring from them.”

While the cast members who witnessed the proposal cheered and celebrated with the happy couple, Cara Maria remained to the side with a scowl and told her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore that “She’s going to be paying for that ring when he sabotages our team.” Paulie did not appreciate the comment and replied, “Are you kidding me with that comment?” She also called them “fake” and flipped them off, but now acknowledged in her Q&A that she should have kept her opinion to herself.

Jordan & Tori Split Last Fall & Both Have Addressed the Split Since Then

Tori and Jordan ended their engagement on November 27, 2020, saying they would be going their separate ways. The two didn’t discuss their breakup in public for some time, until Tori revealed on a “Chicks in the Office” podcast that the two had been struggling because of COVID-19 lockdowns for some time.

She also said the two broke up before “Double Agents” began filming but then got back together. “Me and Jordan were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge [Double Agents] for a little bit. I really, really begged him to stay with me. I was like, ‘Let’s try to work it out.'”

However, Jordan recently broke his silence and denied that they split for a short time before the show. He said he wanted to keep silent on the breakup and didn’t want to “do the reality TV thing and make all of this drama and it shouldn’t be out there.”

