Cara Maria Sorbello Shaded by ‘Ride or Dies’ Stars, Cast Member Shares

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore aren’t on this season of “The Challenge” but according to one rookie on “Ride or Dies,” the two were the subject of some trash-talking from the veterans in the house.

Nurys Mateo, who is partnered with Nelson Thomas this season, revealed in an Instagram Live after the third episode that she was sure Paulie and Cara Maria would be on the season. “I one thousand percent thought Paulie and Cara Maria would be there,” she said. “So when we were at the airport, I thought I was gonna see them, and I didn’t. I was so shocked.”

Nurys then claimed that there were a lot of vets who “constantly brought up Cara and Paulie” in the “Challenge” house but that she wouldn’t be naming names. “Normally I’m messy, but I’m gonna let them deal with their own drama,” she explained. The “Are You the One?” alum said she would tell her co-stars that she’s friends with the couple and has known Paulie four years, just to let them know that she was “listening to the tea.”

Nurys Mateo Said Cast Members Were Calling Out Cara Maria Sorbello & Paulie Calafiore on Season 38 Despite Their Absence

YALL Nurys answered my question and is spilling some good tea about Cara/Paulie. All the vets were talking mad shit about them. And Nurys complemented Cara as she should!! pic.twitter.com/jXxNjWJeJZ — Ez (@Ez_t112) October 27, 2022

During her Live, Nurys also said how much she wished the controversial couple would have been cast due to how much they were talked about even during their absence. “I was like, man if they were here this s*** would have been f****** good,” she added.

Nurys said the competitors who were talking about Cara Maria and Paulie were spewing “so much hate” toward the couple and saying how happy they were that they weren’t on the season because “they try so hard.” The “Ex on the Beach” alum added that she felt like the couple deserved a spot and described Cara Maria as “a f****** beast.”

Cara Maria Sorbello & Paulie Calafiore Both Addressed How Their Arrival as Heavy Hitters Would Have Stirred Things Up Among the Cast

A clip of the Instagram Live was posted on Twitter, where Paulie shared it and added that it was “nothing new” to him and Cara Maria. “Cast mates have come to us after EVERY SEASON saying the same people are talking the same s***,” he added.

Paulie praised Nurys for having a “backbone” and being open with her cast members about her friendship with him. “Keep these receipts for when they try to play victim,” he said. “Stop playing and let us loose on these frauds again.”

Paulie and Cara both commented on the season on the Jaychallenge Instagram page when it posted that Cara Maria and Paulie would have been a great twist to come in at the end of episode one. The caption pointed out that people’s reactions wouldn’t have been as positive as they were when Bananas and Nany walked out and it would have made for “great TV.”

In the comments, Cara Maria wrote, “A real ride or die that no one would have cheered for to compete against. what a bomb that would be to actually shake things up.” Paulie agreed that it would have caused “fireworks” and the cast wouldn’t have been cheering their arrival.

